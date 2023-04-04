Weddin Whispers: Locals soldier on for a good cause

GRENFELL CADET NEWS: On Monday night, March 27 Senior Cadets were presented with some well-deserved encouragement for rank and senior positions within our Grenfell Unit.
SGT Evie Coble was presented with an engraved Leatherman for obtaining the rank of CPL.
CUO Sebastian Howarth was presented with his very own Sam Brown so he can wear on ANZAC Day. These items were presented by Mr Keith Engelsman from our Local RSL Sub Branch. Congratulations to our senior Grenfell Cadets.
If you're interested in joining the Grenfell Cadets, they parade on a Monday Night from 6pm to 9pm at the Show Grounds, Alexandra Street. Come and try it out for a couple of Monday nights and see if you like it. Cadets start back from the Easter holidays on Monday, April 24.
WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Receiving congratulations on the birth of their daughter Jean Charlotte, are Ben and Louise Lewis (nee Simpson) Jean Louise is the first grandchild of David and Debbie Simpson (Grenfell) and Mark and Katherine Lewis (Bateman's Bay).
Soldier On: Congratulations to Sandra Birch Moore, daughter Anne and the late 'Jacko' Birch who has completed a 96 km walk (the length of the Kokada trail) during the month of March. Each day following her walks around Grenfell, Sandra would log her kilometres on to the website and receive medals when she reached a certain point with her fund-raising. Sandra reached the Gold Medal point and funded 36 peer support sessions, 22 employment support and two psychology sessions.
"This month, I've been marching on with Soldier On to stand with our brave veterans and their families. I'm was committed to making the biggest impact I can on my last day, and I'd love your support," Sandra said.
"It is not too late to donate https://www.marchonchallenge.org.au/fundraisers/sandramoore. Every dollar I raise will fund Soldier On's life changing mental health services and programs to help prevent veteran suicide and save lives."
"We have been so overwhelmed by the amazing support received from you and our community... and the impact you have made to help prevent veteran suicide and save lives is huge. Congratulations on completing 96km and thank you for raising $430.63 to fund Soldier On's mental health programs and services to help our heroes march on." Daniella Bouari, March On Campaign Manager - Soldier On, said.
GRENFELL RSL: The Grenfell RSL Commemorative Dining in Night will be held at the Country Club on Saturday, April 29. The dinner, a black tie formal dress cost $75 per head or $35 per head for Veterans and their Guests. Bookings on sale at Grenfell Shoes till April 21.
The RSL will be conducting a Street Stall selling merchandise for ANZAC Day on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.
FRIENDS CATCHUP: Schoolfriends Jenny Roylance (Houghton) Jackie Saad (Hopkinson) and Samantha Carroll enjoyed a great catchup and lots of laughs in Melbourne. Jenny, her husband Andrew and their children Lauren, Emma and Jack were down from Canberra for the Grand Prix to celebrate Andrew's 60th birthday. Samantha and Jackie both live in Melbourne.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 1,11, 18, 2, 6, & 14. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $2115 and the five number jackpot is $71 drawn Thursday night at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
Lions meat raffles at the Railway Hotel tonight, Thursday April 6 owing to Good Friday. Grenfell Lions Club also collect bottles for recycling. If you have any bottlers/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them from you. Just give us a call 0403 480 729. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
The club conducted a very successful street stall last weekend raising funds for their Henry Lawson Festival King/Queen entrant. Congratulations to Annette Brown who was the lucky winner of the $100 Shop locally voucher.
GOOD FRIDAY/EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES:
Presbyterian and Uniting Church: Good Friday 9am in the Uniting Church Hall. Easter Sunday10am @ Taylor Park. Following the service there will be a free Easter egg hunt for the children of the community.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church: Good Friday 9am; Easter Sunday 9am.
St Joseph's Catholic Church: Good Friday 11am Stations of the Cross. 3pm Veneration of the Cross, Eater Sunday Mass 8am.
WEDDIN DAY THERAPY CHOIR: Grenfell Community Health wish to advise that the Weddin Day Therapy Choir has been put on hold - a new date will be advised.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently including Dorothy Dawn Troy, wife of Bryson formerly of Quandialla. and Janice Percival, wife of Gerry. Janice's funeral was held Monday, April 3.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.