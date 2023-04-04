Easter time is here for Grenfell Gunyah

Hello and Happy Easter to all Members, Contributors and Friends of the Gunyah.
Grenfell Gunyah will be closed on Good Friday. Gunyah will be open on Easter Saturday, Sunday, Monday, from 10am to 2pm.
Please come in and say hello and look around at our diverse variety of goods.
There is something for all ages and tastes.
At the moment we have a lot of new wool, material and craft items at very good prices.
With winter around the corner you page for might find what you need.
Please check the Grenfell Gunyah Facebook page for more details and photos.
Visitors are welcome to come in and browse their selection, you never know what the shop's creative contributors will have for sale.
Grenfell Gunyah's normal opening days are from Tuesday to Sunday inclusive from 10am to 3pm.
Please note Grenfell Gunyah's phone number of 0493 281 898.
Margaret Cuddihy hon. sec.
