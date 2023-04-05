The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell Christian Bookshop ready for Easter

By Anne Gault
April 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Christian Book Shop is ready for the Easter weekend. File photo.
The Grenfell Christian Book Shop is ready for the Easter weekend. File photo.

Some last minute Easter gift ideas from the Grenfell Christian Bookshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.