Grenfell Christian Bookshop ready for Easter

Some last minute Easter gift ideas from the Grenfell Christian Bookshop.
The Easter card selection arrived late but there is still time for purchase and personal delivery (or stocking up for next year!).
There's a great range of children's Easter books, from the board book "The Garden, the Curtain and the Cross" through simple retellings of the Easter story to sticker and activity books which will offer entertainment options over the school holiday as a bonus.
For adults the standout is "Six Hours One Friday" by prolific and respected Christian author Max Lucado.
The Bookshop is closed on Good Friday but will open as usual on Easter Saturday.
Best wishes for a safe and happy Easter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.