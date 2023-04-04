Grenfell Senior Citizens Welfare Committee gather for monthly meeting

The monthly meeting of the Grenfell Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Grenfell Bowling Club.
There were nine members present and apologies were accepted from those unable to attend.
The following business was discussed.
Repairs to the ceiling in unit 12 have been completed by a local builder. Letters have been mailed out to tenants advising of a rent increase.
It was reported that a water meter at Emu Park Lodge had been a problem and that it had been replaced. Many of the maintenance jobs from recent inspections of the unit have been carried out with only a few to be finished off.
Lawns and gardens are continually maintained, with extra jobs and mowing completed by members of the committee. It was noted that the garden at the Forbes Street units is looking great, thanks to one of our lovely residents.
Just a reminder that a street stall will be on May 19 and November 10.
Committee members will be contacted to work on the stall. Donations of baked goods, plants and produce etc. would be most gratefully appreciated.
The Drum Muster was conducted Tuesday, March 14 with a total of 1240 drums collected. This supports our fundraising efforts. Thanks to the committee volunteers who make themselves available for the collection.
Several applications have been received for tenancy and have been added to the waiting list.
Our quest for grant funding from the Federal government continues and we can only keep pursuing it.
The next meeting falls on April 25, that being ANZAC day it was decided not to meet this month and we will come together again on May 23. Anyone is most welcome to attend the meetings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.