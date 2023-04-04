The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell Senior Citizens Welfare Committee gather for monthly meeting

April 4 2023 - 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The monthly meeting of the Grenfell Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Grenfell Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.