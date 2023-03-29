The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Grenfell RSL to host Commemorative Dining in Night

March 30 2023 - 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CANBERRA'S CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Ms Katrina Fanning has been named Canberra Citizen of the Year for 2023. A proud Wiradjuri woman, Katrina was recognised for her dedication to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community as well as her ongoing contribution to rugby league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.