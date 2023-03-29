Weddin Whispers: Grenfell RSL to host Commemorative Dining in Night

CANBERRA'S CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Ms Katrina Fanning has been named Canberra Citizen of the Year for 2023. A proud Wiradjuri woman, Katrina was recognised for her dedication to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community as well as her ongoing contribution to rugby league.
Ms Fanning received a medallion which bears the floral and faunal emblems of the ACT - the royal bluebell and a pair of gang-gangs.
Katrina is the daughter of the later Bernard Joseph Fanning and granddaughter of the late Jack and Kathleen Fanning and niece of Greg Fanning of Grenfell and Vicki Penberthy.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Roma Sinclair celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday March 25. Jennifer Gavin and Leanne Livingstone, great friends and former work colleagues were on hand to wish her a happy birthday.
BUSINESS HOUSE RELAYS: The 50th Anniversary of the inaugural Business House Relays will be swum on Saturday February 10, 2024. In other words, 317 sleeps. Now the pool is shut for the season, carry on your land based training in readiness for a huge night of swimming. It is hoped many previous winning teams will return for the event.
ST PATRICK'S DAY: Former resident Pat Fox who will turn 96 in June was photographed having fun on St Patrick's Day at her nursing Home. Pat will be remembered as a nursing sister at Grenfell District Hospital whilst her husband John was the Clerk of Petty Sessions at the local Court House.
Pat and John had three children Peter and twins Bronwyn and Paul (Dec'd)
WELCOME VISITORS: Michelle Rowan and Dominic welcomed a visit from Dom's Grandparents Lolo Simon and Lola Yhenn, Aunt Tita Taramn, Uncle Tito Sean and Tara's partner Kyle from Adelaide. Dom was so very excited to see him family.
GRENFELL RSL: The Grenfell RSL Commemorative Dining in Night will be conducted in the traditions and customs of a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner. The dinner, black tie formal dress will be held at the Country Club on Saturday April 29 at 6pm. Cost $75 per head or $35 per head for Veterans and their Guest. Cost Includes Hors D'oeuvres - Pre dinner drinks - Toasting Port and a three Course Meal.
Explanation of Conduct and Traditions of a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner.
Bookings are open at Grenfell Shoes- tickets on sale till April 21.
The RSL will be conducting a Street Stall selling merchandise for ANZAC Day on Friday April 21 and Saturday April 22.
Grenfell Garden Club: The next meeting of the Grenfell Garden Club Inc will be held at
Helini Carmody's garden at 62 Redhill Rd, Young on April 4 at 2pm.Members are to meet at Grenfell railway station at 1pm to car-pool. Please bring a chair, cup and plate.
Some things to think about: 1. Are we having open gardens? 2. Biggest morning tea for cancer? 3. Mother's Day stall? 4. Show stall? 5. Venue for next meeting?
Thank you to Karen and David Geerlings for the warm welcome and tour of your garden.
The pergola was a perfect place for our meeting, Happy Gardening Kathleen, Publicity Officer.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 9, 8, 11, 3. 5, & 15 There were two five number who will receive $70.50 each. No jackpot winners.
The new jackpot is now $1928 and the five number jackpot is $34, drawn tomorrow night at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
Lions Friday night meat raffles, March 31 Railway Hotel. Grenfell Lions Club also collect bottles for recycling. If you have any bottlers/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them from you. Just give us a call 0403 480 729. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
The Club will be conducting a street stall and Lions Awareness Day on Friday and Saturday March 31 and April 1. Proceeds from the stall will go towards their Henry Lawson Festival Entrant.
DAYLIGHT SAVING: Daylight Saving finishes on Sunday, April 2. Remember to put your clocks back 1 hour before going to bed.
GOOD FRIDAY/EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES:
Presbyterian and Uniting Church: Good Friday 9am in the Uniting Church Hall. Easter Sunday 10am at Taylor Park. Following the service there will be a free Easter egg hunt for the children of the community.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church: Good Friday 9am; Easter Sunday 9am
St Joseph's Catholic Church: Good Friday 11am Stations of the Cross. 3pm Veneration of the Cross, Eater Sunday Mass 8am.
Family Church Easter Sunday at 10am.
Other services will be announced when received.
BREASTSCREEN NSW: The mobile screening van commenced operating in Grenfell, located near Vaughn Park on Monday morning and will be in Grenfell till Wednesday April 12 To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: Come in and watch Darren Green bring his caricatures to life each Friday from 12pm - 4pm. Check out Darren's most recent works during the live sessions. Darren's famous faces caricature exhibition is on till April 19. An exhibition not to be missed.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.