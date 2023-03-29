Funding grant helps Grenfell Historical Society preserve rail history

The Grenfell Historical Society is now able to continue its efforts in cataloguing and displaying hundreds of artefacts covering the history of rail in the Weddin Shire, thanks to a boost of funds from round 16 of the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program.
The society was one of 24 recipients who received funding in the latest round of the program. They received a much-needed computer, scanner, and monitor, which will be used for cataloguing and displaying historical items as part of the Weddin Shire Inland Rail Historical Preservation Project.
Established in 1963, the Grenfell Historical Society displays exhibits at the Grenfell Museum based on the rich local history of the Weddin Shire. Exhibits cover railway history, famous identities born at Grenfell including poet and writer Henry Lawson, a large historic photography collection, and a local family history library.
Peter Mitton, President of the Grenfell Historical Society, said they would like to thank ARTC Inland Rail for their support of the Grenfell Historical Society.
"These funds will facilitate the purchase of a new computer and scanner to review, catalogue, and display archival material capturing the history of rail transportation in the region, including photographs dating back over 100 years," he said.
'The Grenfell Historical Society has proudly carried the responsibility for collecting the history of the Weddin Shire for the past sixty years with thousands of local artefacts in the collection. A small team of dedicated volunteers continues to provide their time to research and catalogue these items.
'Funding will also facilitate the purchase of a new monitor to display a rail presentation at the Grenfell Museum that will be produced by museum volunteers to highlight the rich history of rail in our district'.
Stephen Jones, Inland Rail Director of Health, Safety and Environment, said they are proud to give back to the regions that are home to Inland Rail.
"The work these organisations do is instrumental to the wellbeing of local communities," he said.
'I encourage other non-profit groups to lodge their applications for the next round of funding."
The Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program offers funding between $1,000 - $4,000 for organisations in eligible regional areas. The funding supports organisations that contribute to local and regional prosperity, wellbeing, and sustainability.
Applications for the next round of funding close on April 30. Inland Rail encourage local organisations to check their funding eligibility and apply.
Community groups are encouraged to include as much information as they can to tell the story of what you want to achieve and how it will benefit the local community.
Check the Community Sponsorships and Donations program page for more information and to access the guidelines which explain eligibility. If you have any further queries, please phone 1800 732 761 or email: ircommunitysponsorships@artc.com.au.
