Funding grant helps Grenfell Historical Society preserve rail history

March 30 2023 - 9:39am
Grenfell Museum & Historical Society building was erected in 1896 . Image supplied.
The Grenfell Historical Society is now able to continue its efforts in cataloguing and displaying hundreds of artefacts covering the history of rail in the Weddin Shire, thanks to a boost of funds from round 16 of the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program.

