Goannas ready for season launch this Saturday

This Saturday at Lawson Oval the Grenfell Goannas will host the Burrangong Bears in League Tag (3.30pm) and First Grade (5.00pm).
Due to unforeseen circumstances the Masters game that was to be held between the Grenfell Dinosaurs and the Tuggeranong Knights has been postponed. All other matches will go ahead.
The First Grade trial should be a very interesting clash because the Bears have done some heavy and impressive recruiting in the off-season and the Goannas have also added some new names to their playing roster. The two teams will be playing for the Gren-Burra Cup.
The canteen will be in operation and there will be free ground entry.
After the trial games on Saturday the Goannas will continue their season launch in the evening at the Grenfell Bowling Club. The highlight of the evening will be their annual First Try Scorer Auction/Calcutta commencing at 8.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.