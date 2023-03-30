The Grenfell Record
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goannas ready for season launch this Saturday

By Gary Holmes
March 30 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Saturday at Lawson Oval the Grenfell Goannas will host the Burrangong Bears in League Tag (3.30pm) and First Grade (5.00pm).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.