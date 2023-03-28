Central West Local Land Services has welcomed Alicia Moses to the District Veterinarian role to be based out of Grenfell.
Previously the role was one of two Central West LLS district vets based out of Forbes.
However, due to to Ms Moses recently living in Young the role is now based out of Grenfell.
Ms Moses studied to become a veterinarian at the University of Sydney before moving to a property in Young with her partner.
She then worked in private practise covering the Riverina area for two years before starting her new role.
The role is highly varied and covers many aspects of animal health and biosecurity including:
Ms Moses said if any producers in the area have stock that get ill or suddenly die, she is willing to help investigate the causes, doing necropsies, examining the animals and potentially sending off samples for further testing.
Another big focus, Ms Moses said, is biosecurity for Australia's production animal industry and helping to prevent livestock diseases such as foot and mouth disease.
Ms Moses said District Vets mainly work with food producing animals such sheep, cattle, poultry and pigs, though they may get involved if other animals show signs they could be associated with diseases exotic to Australia.
"It's all about keeping Australia's food producing animals disease free so our export market continues to have disease free status," she said.
While District Vets don't provide standard veterinary services such as calving, Ms Moses said they can provide workshops and case reports to educate the public about what they see in the area, what diseases to look out for and how to prevent those diseases.
To get in touch with Ms Moses or Central West LLS you can call the office on 02 6349 1200 or email alicia.moses@lls.nsw.gov.au.
Alternatively you can visit the Central West LLS website at www.centralwest.lls.nsw.gov.au.
