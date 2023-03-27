Penny Hughes sets school records tumbling

Penny Hughes had a very successful day at the Grenfell Public School Swimming carnival earlier this year, breaking a record for every race she entered.
Five of the existing records were held by her cousin Mikayla Hughes with the sixth held by Niamh Mitton.
Among the records Penny broke include the girls open 100m Freestyle, 12y Girls 50m Freestyle, 12-13y Girls 50m Breaststroke, 12-13y Girls 200 Individual Medley, 12-13y Girls 50m Backstroke and 12-13y Girls 50m Butterfly.
Penny set the new time of 1:16.55 in the 100m freestyle, breaking Mikayla Hughes' record time of 1:18.08.
Mikayla's old record time of 33.50 seconds in the 50m freestyle was broken by Penny with her time of 32.55 seconds.
Penny set the new record in the 50m Breastroke with her time of 43.79 seconds, breaking Niamh Mitton's record time of 46.84 seconds.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Penny set the new record with her time of 3:20.33, breaking Mikayla's record of 3:20.40.
Mikayla's old record of 44.55 seconds in the 50m Backstroke was broken by Penny's time of 43.40 seconds.
In the 50m Butterfly, Penny set the new record with her time of 39.58, breaking Mikayla's old record of 42.01 seconds.
Penny also went on to break two records at the Cowra District carnival on March 1 in 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle .
Penny had a successful meet at the Western PSSA and will now be competing at the PSSA state trials in 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke.
Grenfell Public School staff said they wish Penny all the very best.
"We are so proud of Penny and her fantastic achievements - all her hard is paying off. Congratulations," Monica Joyce, Grenfell Public School Relieving Principal said.
