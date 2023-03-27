The Grenfell Record
Penny Hughes sets school records tumbling

Updated March 28 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 10:28am
Penny Hughes has set six new school records at Grenfell Public School's swimming carnival earlier this term. Image supplied.
Penny Hughes had a very successful day at the Grenfell Public School Swimming carnival earlier this year, breaking a record for every race she entered.

