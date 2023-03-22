The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Top gong for CWA member

March 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BREASTSCREEN NSW: The mobile screening van commenced operating in Grenfell, located near Vaughn Park on Monday morning and will be in Grenfell till Wednesday April 12. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.