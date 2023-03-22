Weddin Whispers: Top gong for CWA member

BREASTSCREEN NSW: The mobile screening van commenced operating in Grenfell, located near Vaughn Park on Monday morning and will be in Grenfell till Wednesday April 12. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au/
308 GRENFELL STATION: Have you have seen the Grenfell Fire Truck out and about over the last few weeks, and have been wondering why?
Well, five members of the Fire & Rescue Grenfell 308 Station and two Fire & Rescue members from Young 513 Station have been busy undertaking General Land Rescue training with Scott Gordon, Fire & Rescue NSW, Technical Rescue Instructor - Region South.
The training is being held over three blocks consisting of 13 days in total. The Fire and Rescue crew have been participating in Rescue Operations, Road Crash Rescue, Industrial and Domestic Rescue, USAR First Responder, Cordage and Plant, Aircraft and Rail Incidents.
Some of the training has involved lifting the front side bogie wheels up on the old carriage at the Grenfell Railway Station and on how to retrieve patients from Motor Vehicle Accidents.
AUSTRALIA DAY AWARD: Former Grenfell resident Cindy Willson, and daughter of Ray and Rosemary Walters was nominated for a Service Australia, Australia Day Award for her outstanding work with the Disaster Recovery Centres. Cindy travelled around the Central West assisting the people effected by the flooding events. Well done, Cindy.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: LIVE DRAWINGS - Come in and watch Darren Green from Darren Green Creations bring his caricatures to life each Friday from 12pm - 4pm. Check out Darren's most recent works during the live sessions.
Can you guess the face? #cometogether (hint hint) this Friday where Darren will be kicking off another famous face. Who will it be?? #Imagine all the people. Darren's famous faces caricature exhibition is on till April 19. An exhibition not to be missed.
THE WORLD'S NEWEST LION: Susie Davies was welcomed into Lionism at the meeting on Monday evening. Susie who was sponsored by Lion Terry Carroll was inducted by President Keith Engelsman. S
usie thanked the members for the warm welcome and said she is looking forward to serving Lions and the community.
Susie was accompanied by her husband Jeff Gallimore who is President of the Grow Grenfell Group Inc. Jeff told members of the Grenfell Lights Project and the grant received to light up the Silos at night.
CWA: The Quandialla Branch of CWA was pleased to learn long-time member Anne Gault had a very successful day at the Land Cookery Southwest Zone Competition held in Cowra on March 18.
The good news is that she won the Champion Piece of Cooking and helped Quandialla to be awarded Most Successful Branch on the day. The bad news is that she has to produce twelve items for judging at State level in Bathurst in mid-May.
CONGRATULATIONS: The Grenfell Dramatic Society's outstanding production "Girls' Night Out - Through the Age" was a fantastic success. Many thanks to Kelly Luthje and Kathrine Holmes - the instigators of this amazing event.
I was asked by a friend from away "Where did we get the outfits?" They were very surprised to find that they came from the Society's own wardrobe.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: David Thiel and Peter Butcher both have birthdays this month - David March 20 and Peter March 23. Following the Lions meeting on Monday evening they were presented with a cake for their 70 something plus birthdays. Unfortunately, as no knives were available - they had to settle for a cleaver.
GRENFELL GIRLS GUIDES: The Guides will host a Market Day on March 26, 9am - 2pm at Proctor Park. They are seeking more stalls to join them. Cost is still $20 per stall. Stallholders must have your own insurance. Please make contact if you would like to attend. These markets are a fundraiser for our Support Group and our Guide Unit.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 10, 3, 19, 14, 6 and 9. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $1758 and the five number jackpot is $141 drawn tonight at the Albion Hotel.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions charities.
Lions also collect recyclable bottles and cans, If you wish to donate, Lions will collect them - phone 0403 480 729
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently including Janet Joy Penny, former residents June Jeffries of Kiama, David John Bolton of Canberra and Maureen Perkins of Young formally of Bimbi. Out thought and prayers are with their families.
COMING EVENTS:
March 23: Grenfell Red Cross Street Stall - collecting donations.
March 23; Grenfell Community Native Nursey - National Eucalypt Day 10am -1pm
March 24: Weddin Community Services Street Stall.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.