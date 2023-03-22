Grenfell youth invited to set sail

The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme is pleased to announce applications are now open for new youth development voyages in Australia's national sail training ship, STS Young Endeavour. During each voyage a crew of young Australians aged 16-23 learn the skills to sail a square-rigged tall ship, including how to navigate, keep watch, cook in the gallery, set and furl sails, climb the mast, and take the helm.
VOYAGE DATES
Applications are encouraged to be made by March 30 to be eligible for first round offers. Applications can still be made throughout the year for future voyages.
