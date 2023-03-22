The Grenfell Record
Grenfell youth invited to set sail

March 22 2023 - 1:43pm
Applications are now open for new youth development voyages. File photo.

The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme is pleased to announce applications are now open for new youth development voyages in Australia's national sail training ship, STS Young Endeavour. During each voyage a crew of young Australians aged 16-23 learn the skills to sail a square-rigged tall ship, including how to navigate, keep watch, cook in the gallery, set and furl sails, climb the mast, and take the helm.

