Dramatic Society night an event to remember

What an absolutely incredible weekend for our Grenfell Dramatic Society. Our Girls Night out through the ages was one to remember.
The almost full houses were taken on a trip down memory lane following the story of Kath and Kel as they had many a night out through the ages.
Our models had no idea what they were getting themselves into when they agreed to model and they stepped up to the task better than we could have ever hoped. What fun, gorgeous talented girls Grenfell gets to call our own. They danced so hard in unseasonable hot weather to show off our vast wardrobe and we could not be prouder.
The project was an original concept created by Kelly Luthje and Kathy Holmes and the script written by Kelly Luthje, and it come together better than we could have hoped. A pop in by Deidre and Terry Carroll to present our debutants made the night even more special.
Many thanks to our wardrobe team, kitchen team, lighting and sound, Raine and Horne, Grenfell shoes, Jess Troy Conway for doing our hair and to everyone who come together to make the show possible. We had just as much fun on stage as the crowds did watching us.
Stay tuned for more fun at the Grenfell Dramatic Society including:
