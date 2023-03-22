When it's time to say goodbye, it's all about your farewell to family and friends. It's about the final pages of 'Your Story', but like any good book it takes input and help from others.
Your goodbye should be a collaboration between you and those you love most, so that when the ink dries on your last page; you can all close the book with a sense of ease, understanding, pride and unwavering love.
Do those that matter the most to you know about all the little things that make up your life? Do you know what matters the most to them? We all may know parts but not the whole.
Every story deserves to be told because it's what makes us unique.
So what have you left out? What have you told those closest to you about a viewing?
The wisdom of those at the Australian Funeral Directors Association is that apart from the legal requirements for the family to identify the body in the coffin before cremation can take place, or in the instance of a coronial reported death, the viewing experience and allowing enough time for everyone to take part, helps us in many ways.
In a general sense, and there is not an obligation to view, there are benefits of a viewing to the grieving process. It is still a matter of personal choice and requires the utmost sensitivity.
Provided explanations are given to children in language they can understand, there is no reason why they should not have the opportunity to be involved - however, allow them to decide.
A viewing gives loved ones the opportunity to see and spend time with the deceased prior to the funeral.
It helps us acknowledge that death has occurred and to confirm that the person has died really is the person in the coffin. It helps us come to terms with the reality and finality of death.
We can see that the one who has died is now at peace, especially if they were struggling or suffering in life.
It provides everyone with the chance to express personal thoughts, to talk to the deceased and maybe just hold their hand, to finish off any 'unfinished business', or even just to say a quiet farewell and remember your time together.
When choosing a burial or cremation site, knowing about your options is important. Good planning helps to make informed decisions - either ahead of time or when needed.
Resting places remain long after funeral services are over which is why making the right choice matters.
The team at Sandgate Cemetery said that choosing a cemetery often comes during a time of immense sadness, so knowing about the many options in advance allows you, or a loved one, to make the most suited and preferred memorial arrangements.
The Sandgate team had a number of handy hints that can help you avoid any additional costs that may come with hasty decisions.
LOCATION
It's important to consider both the right geographical location and also the specific position within the cemetery.
Choosing a location someone shared a connection with can be comforting and it helps if the site is easily accessible for visiting loved ones.
You may wish the particular memorial place to align with religious beliefs or provides an area with an appropriate reflective environment for family and friends.
PRE-NEED AND AT-NEED
Pre-need simply means funeral arrangements are made in advance of someone passing.
These plans tend to cost less because everything is organised and paid in advance.
At-need arrangements involve organising a funeral soon after someone dies which will incur current costs.
CREMATION AND BURIAL
Some cemeteries include both burial sites and cremation plots.
Burial sites are usually situated on an open lawn or among monumental areas.
Cremation plots tend to be more concentrated in a memorial wall or garden.
SINGLE OR FAMILY PLOT
Having a family plot allows relatives to be either buried together or have their ashes placed in the same location. This preplanned option can provide peace of mind.
Choosing the right cemetery particularly for those wanting to be buried with passed loved ones.
INTERMENT OR BURIAL RIGHTS
An interment right provides the holder with an interest in the land but does not give ownership of the land.
Some interment rights are offered as renewable arrangements every 25 or 99 years. Others can offer interment rights "in perpetuity" - which means forever.
ONGOING COSTS
Knowing the ongoing financial commitment for your selected site is also important.
Be sure to check for any ongoing management or annual fees required, along with any need to renew interment rights.