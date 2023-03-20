The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Nurses and midwives in Grenfell rally

Updated March 21 2023 - 8:28am, first published March 20 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grenfell nurses and midwives gathered on Thursday, March 16 to rally over short staffing issues and the need for safe nurse-to-patient ratios. After repeatedly raising workloads concerns, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members at several Health Services and Multi-Purpose Services rallied for community support for minimum and enforceable staffing ratios to help stem the volume of clinicians leaving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.