Grenfell nurses and midwives gathered on Thursday, March 16 to rally over short staffing issues and the need for safe nurse-to-patient ratios. After repeatedly raising workloads concerns, NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members at several Health Services and Multi-Purpose Services rallied for community support for minimum and enforceable staffing ratios to help stem the volume of clinicians leaving.
Local nurse Jenny Wood said Grenfell branch members of the NSWNMA walked off the job at 11am on Thursday to highlight the dire state of the NSW health system, particularly in country MPS's.
Our members are fatigued and disheartened...- Jenny Wood
"Staff were docked 15 minutes off their pay to attend but have had enough," she said.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association said a recent review of full-time equivalent nursing vacancies which have not been permanently filled, highlights some of the widespread shortages across Western NSW.
Grenfell MPS was highlighted as having 5.21 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) positions not filled, or an equivalent of 197.98 hours per week of nursing care short. Other centres which rallied include Blayney Hospital which has l4.45 FTE positions not filled, Dunedoo MPS which has 7.95 FTE positions unfilled and Lightning Ridge MPS which has 11.89 FTE positions unfilled.
Ms Wood said staff are constantly working double shifts and overtime, with managers and non nursing staff filling shifts.
"The care of patients and residents in our RACU is being compromised," she said. "Our members are fatigued and disheartened by the failure of the government to listen to our concerns."
"Experienced nurses are leaving the profession as the constant pressure and lack of support from upper management is overwhelming, particularly in country areas where there isn't the availability of agency nurses and a larger casual pool."
Ms Wood said change needs to happen before something catastrophic occurs.
