Break in at Grenfell hotel

Between 10pm on Friday, March 5 and 6am on Saturday, March 6, 2023, a licenced premises on Main Street, Grenfell was broken into, with cash stolen.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced an investigation. Following inquiries, a till was located about 1km from the hotel. It has been seized and will undergo forensic examination. As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Young Police Station on (02) 6382 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
