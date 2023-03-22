Nowlans Road at Bimbi is set for an overhaul with funding of $2,998,632 secured by Weddin Shire Council through the latest round of the NSW Government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the project is one of eight successful projects in the electorate, allowing Council to undertake crucial rehabilitation and maintenance works.
"It is important that we keep roads like Nowlans Road maintained as this road connects the village Bimbi, Quandialla with Grenfell, through Back Piney Range road," Ms Cooke said.
"Road users have made regular contact with me about the condition of our road network, so I am very pleased to have secured this funding to support much-needed repairs."
Weddin Shire Council General Manager Ms Noreen Vu said this funding will allow key safety improvements for users of the road.
"Works will include reshaping the pavement, shoulders and batters, sealing the unsealed section to improve drainage which will both increase the resilience to heavy vehicle movements, inclement weather; and better connection from Bimbi to Weddin Mountain and Grenfell," Ms Vu said.
"Nowlans Road is the only access road towards Weddin Mountain through Bimbi for tourists of Western Region.
"It feeds multiple primary producing farms, and as such is traversed by a high percentage of heavy vehicles particularly during harvest season," she said.
"The road is narrow and 75% of the road is unsealed making it unsafe to travel, forcing vehicles to veer off the seal and onto the batters whenever trucks, buses or other cars approach," Ms Vu said.
"This is complicated by multiple pipe culverts with steep drop-offs hard against the road edge. Also even after slight rain event water goes over the road making it unsafe for vehicles to safely navigate."
Further information can be found online at https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/operations/roads-and-waterways/business-and-industry/partners-and-suppliers/local-government-17.
Other roads across Weddin Shire are set to receive repairs through funding from the NSW Government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program, announced earlier this year.
This grant (first reported in The Grenfell Record on February 16) was aimed at ensuring road damages across the road network can undergo urgent repairs such as corrective maintenance and some level of renewal.
Over the past five years, Weddin Shire Council has secured over $16 million in NSW Government funding to deliver eight road projects through the Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Country Roads program, on top of assistance through Regional Roads Block Grant program and NSW Disaster Assistance Arrangements.
