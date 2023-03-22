The Grenfell Record
Nowlans Road at Bimbi is scheduled to receive an overhaul

March 22 2023 - 3:50pm
Nowlans Road is set to receive an upgrade, including sealing it and increasing the road's resilience to inclement weather. File photo.

Nowlans Road at Bimbi is set for an overhaul with funding of $2,998,632 secured by Weddin Shire Council through the latest round of the NSW Government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.

