Celebrate National Eucalypt Day with Weddin Community Native Nursery

The Annual General Meeting of the Weddin Community Native Nursery was on February 8, 2023 at the nursery, 43 East St, Grenfell.
Chairperson, Jan Diprose, presented her report which outlined a busy and successful year at the Nursery.
Some of the highlights: National Eucalypt Day - giveaway; National Volunteer week - morning tea with Men's Shed; official opening of the environmental/educational signs by Steph Cooke; June long weekend - open day with Arts Centre; National Tree day - donations to local schools; National Threatened Species Day - information evening; Visits from THLHS, Girl Guides and Vacation Care children; Seed collecting workshop; orders filled for local & neighbouring shires, landholders and community members; construction and planting of a "wattle walk" as well as maintenance and signage of the wonderful front garden.
Positions filled for the upcoming year include: Patron- Noel Cartwright; Chairperson - Jan Diprose; Vice Chairperson - Mikla Lewis; Treasurer - Lorraine Seery, Assistant Treasurer - Susan Baldwin; Secretary - Pam Livingstone; Propagation - Dennis Simpson (cuttings), Noel Cartwright (grafting), Heather Holzhauser (seeds), Publicity - Jan and Claire Diprose, Data - Margaret Carey, Infrastructure - Dennis Simpson, Stores Manager- Heather Holzhauser.
On Thursday, March 23 the nursery volunteers invite you to join them at the nursery between 9am and 12pm for National Eucalypt Day. There will be morning tea, entertainment, information about identifying different species and a free eucalypt tube to take home.
