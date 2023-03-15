Celebrate National Eucalypt Day with Weddin Community Native Nursery

Some of the highlights: National Eucalypt Day - giveaway; National Volunteer week - morning tea with Men's Shed; official opening of the environmental/educational signs by Steph Cooke; June long weekend - open day with Arts Centre; National Tree day - donations to local schools; National Threatened Species Day - information evening; Visits from THLHS, Girl Guides and Vacation Care children; Seed collecting workshop; orders filled for local & neighbouring shires, landholders and community members; construction and planting of a "wattle walk" as well as maintenance and signage of the wonderful front garden.