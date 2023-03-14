The Grenfell Record
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grenfell Girlannas have strong showing in Western Challenge

March 14 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Girlannas League Tag team acquitted themselves well at the Western Challenge gala day. File photo.

Last Sunday the Grenfell Girlannas League Tag team travelled over to Canowindra to compete in the Western Challenge gala day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.