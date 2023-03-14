Grenfell Girlannas have strong showing in Western Challenge

Last Sunday the Grenfell Girlannas League Tag team travelled over to Canowindra to compete in the Western Challenge gala day.
The girls acquitted themselves well under new coach James McClelland and the new players slotted into the team nicely.
They played three matches defeating Eugowra first up 8 nil then they had draws against both Canowindra (nil all) and Forbes (4 all). Only some last ditch defence from the Forbes Magpies held the Girlannas out in the final game and the winners on the day were the Parkes Spacecats.
Upcoming events:
Saturday, March 25 - Annual 10s (First Grade) and 7s (Youth League) competitions to be held at Peak Hill.
Sunday, March 26 - Representative trial matches (Ladies Tackle) between Western Rams and Monaro to be held at Grenfell. There will be Under 17s and Open age fixtures.
Saturday, April 1 - Trial games against Burrangong to be held at Grenfell with League Tag kicking off at 3.30pm and First grade at 5.00pm. These games will be preceded at 2.30pm by an "old boys" match between the Grenfell Dinosaurs and the South Tuggeranong Knights Masters.
Saturday, April 1 - Season launch to be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club after the trial games highlighted by our annual First Try Scorer Calcutta/Auction at 8.30pm.
Sunday, April 16 - First competition game at Trundle.
Sunday, April 23 - Away game against CSU at Bathurst.
Sunday, April 30 - First home game of the season against Orange United.
