The Grenfell Record
A strong showing from the Girlannas

March 21 2023 - 3:30pm
The Grenfell Girlannas League Tag team acquitted themselves well at the Western Challenge gala day. File photo.

The Grenfell Girlannas League Tag team recently travelled over to Canowindra to compete in the Western Challenge gala day. The girls acquitted themselves well under new coach James McClelland and the new players slotted into the team nicely.

