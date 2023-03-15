Weddin Whispers: Iron Man World Championships a dream come true for Charlie

BREASTSCREEN NSW: The mobile screening van will be operating in Grenfell from Monday March 20 till Wednesday April 12 and will be located at Vaughn Park, Melyra Street.
TRIATHLON: In February 2022 Charlie Wheatley (a born and bred Grenfell local) and his wife Samantha competed in a triathlon in Geelong, Victoria. Their results were so good that they both qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships! (This had always been a dream of theirs - to qualify together and compete in the World Champs overseas.)
Hence, they packed up their bikes, fluids, specific race nutrition, race gear, and some everyday clothes and normal travel stuff...and headed off to St George, Utah, USA, in October 2022 to compete with the worlds' best. Of course, they had a special triathlon suit made in green and gold with their names on the back which they were so proud to wear! A few of their friends from their local triathlon club (Kiama Triathlon Club) joined them in qualifying too, so there was a merry little band for support!
The race included a 1.9km swim followed by a 90km cycle, followed by a 21.1km run. It was three degrees and dark when the race started, and it was slightly uncomfortable getting in the water, but the day soon warmed up for the bike and run. This was not an easy course, it challenged even the best, there was a lot more elevation (many hills!) than most triathlon courses.
Women and men raced on separate days, there were 6000 competitors - 2000 women and 4000 men. Racing on different days meant that Charlie and Samantha were able to cheer each other on and hand over the Aussie flag at the finish chute, to hold high as they crossed the line.
What an incredible experience they both had! The smiles on their faces convey the joy of competing on the world stage after months of training. Crossing that finish line knowing there was a cold beer waiting made Charlie smile even wider!
After the race they spent a little time sightseeing in the Grand Canyon (breathtaking!), Las Vegas (mind boggling) and Hawaii...then it was back home to their quiet farm on the South Coast to resume life as normal. (Contributed by Samantha Wheatley).
LIONS YOUTH OF THE YEAR: Annie Armstrong, a student from the THLHS represented the Grenfell Lions Club at the District Finals at Gilgandra last weekend.
Annie was joined by Quest contestants Eleanor Armstrong, Kinross Wolaroi, Orange, Claire Foley Junee High School, Elisabeth Hall, Hennessy Catholic College Young, Eloise Jay, Coleambally Central School and Ella Kay, All Saints College, Bathurst and met with a panel of five judges on Saturday afternoon for private interviews.
Prior to dinner, the quest entrants were asked two x two impromptu questions and delivered their five minute prepared speeches following dinner.
All entrants were a credit to their family, their school, their community and sponsoring Lions Clubs.
Ella Kay, representing the Lions Club of Mt Panorama Club Bathurst was announced Public Speaking winner whilst Elisabeth Hall representing the Lions Club of Young was announced Overall Winner.
Elisabeth will now represent District N4 at the State Finals in Bathurst on April 1 where the successful entrant will travel to the Gold Coast for the National Finals on May 1 at the Multiple District Convention at the Star Casino.
C2G WALK: Congratulations to organisers, participants and volunteers for another very successful event.
Funds raised will support Head Strong Foundation to improve the wellbeing of people in rural and remote communities. You can be assured money raised will be directed back into the communities!
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 15, 7, 14, 18, 1 and 10. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $1575 and the five number jackpot is $114, drawn tonight at the Criterion Hotel.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions charities.
Lions also collect recyclable bottles and cans, If you wish to donate, Lions will collect them - phone 0403 480 729
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
