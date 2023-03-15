Weddin Whispers: Iron Man World Championships a dream come true for Charlie

Hence, they packed up their bikes, fluids, specific race nutrition, race gear, and some everyday clothes and normal travel stuff...and headed off to St George, Utah, USA, in October 2022 to compete with the worlds' best. Of course, they had a special triathlon suit made in green and gold with their names on the back which they were so proud to wear! A few of their friends from their local triathlon club (Kiama Triathlon Club) joined them in qualifying too, so there was a merry little band for support!