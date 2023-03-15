After a gruelling three day walk for charity, more than 40 people have walked into Grenfell as part of the Cargo 2 Grenfell Fundraiser.
The charity walk was broken into three stages, with 31 participants stopping at Canowindra and Gooloogong on the way.
Co-event organiser Toby Barons said they had another 10 people join them for the final 20km on the third day to walk the final leg into Grenfell.
He described the event as really good, with numbers on par with last year's walk, though Toby described this year's walk as slightly better than last year.
The last few walkers came in to Grenfell around 6:15pm on Saturday, Toby said, after almost 11 hours on the road.
Toby said they are optimistic to reach bigger feats next year and will be exploring partnerships with community organisations, local or otherwise, in the future.
Co-event organiser Danielle Smith said it is an unreal feeling to be involved in the community to do the walk.
This year Danielle also strapped on her walking shoes and took part in the walk saying she wanted to relate more to the other walkers and share the experience.
"It's a pretty big challenge to walk that many kilometres over the three days, in the elements as well," she said.
Danielle said all of the walkers were high in spirits going into the last stretch from Gooloogong to Grenfell describing the experience as "amazing".
"The experience is amazing. It's something that's unreal," she said.
"Even though it hurts so much you just want to keep going and you see everyone around you that's still so determined.
"We're all here for a cause and it's so good to make a little difference," Danielle said.
For Canowindra's Kobie Rogers, the walk has good appeal as it is for a good cause and it is local.
2023 marked the fifth year Kobie has taken part in the charity walk to raise funds for mental health.
Some of the greatest challenges of the walk, Kobie said include the heat, both from the sun and reflecting off the road, along with the blisters.
Kobie said the walk is a mental challenge, where participants have to face their own mental hurdles.
Despite it being a challenging experience, Kobie said she does plan to come back next year and take the walk on again.
Toby said the weather was good when the wind blew to help cool them down, though it did get quite hot when the breeze died off.
The participants finished up in Grenfell on Saturday afternoon, with the drawing of the charity raffle event.
Toby said as of Wednesday afternoon the Cargo 2 Grenfell Fundraiser has raised approximately $13,000.
Danielle said they are hoping to raise a total of $15,000 by the time they close the donations portal this year.
Donations are expected to close by March 19 can donate online at https://www.c2gwalk.com/.
Several of the walkers were recognised for their efforts including Dinora De Venuti who was awarded the Chieftess Award for ongoing support and encouragement of others.
Brad Smith was awarded the Superstar for being the most consistent walker who exceeds expectations.
Kobie Rogers was named the Most Determined and the Grenfell Senior Rugby League Club were the Largest Fundraising Team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.