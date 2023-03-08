Weddin Whispers: Kath celebrates 90 years

90th BIRTHDAY: Last weekend the Parker families travelled to Bathurst to celebrate the 90th birthday of their mother/grandmother and great grandmother Kath.
There were sixty in attendance including Kath's six children, fourteen of seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Kath's surviving brother Peter Gorrie and nieces and nephews were also in attendance for this very special birthday.
Elaine Dennis, a friend of Kath's for more than seventy year was a welcome guest at the celebrations.
Kath's son Richard and his wife Ann hosted this important milestone.
FREE HEALTH CHECKS: On Monday, March 06, the purpose-built MHERV van staffed by male Nurse, Bill Power visited Grenfell. Twenty one men and women visited the van for a free of charge health screening services for Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Blood Sugar (Diabetes).
As the Rotary Club of Grenfell has closed, the Grenfell Lions Club sponsored this free health check van visit.
Bill and his wife Debbie wish to thank Mo and Cailin at the Railway Hotel for their hospitality and hosting them free of charge for their two nights stay.
GRENFELL GOANNA'S POKER RUN: Another great year is done and dusted. The run attracted 265 registrations and was a great day all round!
The committee wish to thank sponsors, official photographer, breakdown support crew, bus driver and Loader's Coaches, corner marshals and the wonderful ladies who organised the card draws at each stop. Last, and certainly not least, a massive thank you to all who participated on either a motorcycle car or in the bus.
The day was only successful and the atmosphere was so great because of you all. Lots of new friends made and lots of laughs were had. Next year, Saturday, March 2, 2024, is their 10 year anniversary and they already have some plans in mind.
Special thanks to Peter and Lorraine Harveyson for all their hard work getting this annual run together.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The first event for the year will be a Fashion Parade, Girls' Night Out - Through the Ages, Friday March 17 at 7.30pm and March 18 at 5pm. The parade will showcase the amazing party outfits donated over the years and is set to be a whole lot of fun. Tickets are on sale now from Raine and Horne Grenfell. There is limited seating so make sure you get in quickly. If you wish to join Grenfell Dramatic Society, either as a support or active member, check their Facebook page or email: grenfelldramaticsociety@outlook.com. Members are reminded that the Annual General meeting will be held Monday March 13 at 7.30pm
IRIS RHIZOMES: The great Iris Rhizome Giveaway is on again for around three weeks from mow March 9. The rhizomes are healthy, FREE, and can be collected from the Iris Garden in O'Brien Street (turn south at the western base of Hospital Hill) from under the big tree in the gap between the two front beds.
Irises are easy to grow in any sunny position and flower in mid-to-late spring. Please pass the word on to friends who may be interested as uncollected ones will end up at the tip.
C2G WALK: We are super excited for this weekend March 9 till 11 and to be with our participants for another awesome Fundraising event!
Please support the cause to improve the wellbeing of people in rural and remote communities. With the Head Strong Foundation being our beneficiary, you can be assured any money raised will be directed back into the communities!
Any questions please email us at c2gwalk@gmail.com or call 0421 880 088. Click the link to donate today https://bit.ly/3XeTmqS
Why not call out to the Country Club to welcome them home from around 3pn on Saturday afternoon?
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 3, 2, 20, 19, 15, and 9. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $1397and the five number jackpot is $78, drawn tonight at the Bowling Club.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions 'charities.
Lions also collect recyclable bottles and cans, If you wish to donate, Lions will collect them - phone 0403 480 729
KEITH I'ANSON: Residents will be saddened to learn of the passing of former resident Keith I'Anson on March 3, two months short of his 98th birthday.
Keith will be remembered as Weddin Shire President from 1976-1980. His funeral will take place in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Forrest ACT at 11am March 14. (see details in today's Grenfell Record)
COMING EVENTS:
Mar 14: Grenfell Drum Muster Collection Day at Grenfell Waste Depot - OPEN 10-30am --CLOSE 3-30 PM - DRUMS MUST BE CLEAN & WITHOUT LIDS
Mar 16: Tennis Centre Quiz Night 7 pm - Teams of 8, $10 per player supper included -Bookings to 0428 436 266 or Aston and Joyce
Mar 19: Grenfell NAIDOC AGM at 4pm at the Royal Hotel
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.