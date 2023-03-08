Weddin Whispers: Kath celebrates 90 years

GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The first event for the year will be a Fashion Parade, Girls' Night Out - Through the Ages, Friday March 17 at 7.30pm and March 18 at 5pm. The parade will showcase the amazing party outfits donated over the years and is set to be a whole lot of fun. Tickets are on sale now from Raine and Horne Grenfell. There is limited seating so make sure you get in quickly. If you wish to join Grenfell Dramatic Society, either as a support or active member, check their Facebook page or email: grenfelldramaticsociety@outlook.com. Members are reminded that the Annual General meeting will be held Monday March 13 at 7.30pm