Annual inspection of units took place in November and a number of small repairs were needed and a major ceiling repair to number 12 in Melyra Street which is in progress at the moment and a repair o a veranda of units 1-5 George St. Outside of all units have been sprayed for spiders and all fire hoses and smoke alarms have been tested throughout. A number of appliances have been replaced throughout the year along with a small amount of painting and a number of working bees were held around all the units as a general clean up.