The Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee hosted their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, February 28.
President Dennis Hughes welcomed attendees to the Meeting and proceeded through the minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting. There was no urgent business arising from these minutes and President Dennis presented his report.
It is with pleasure that I present my Eleventh President's report to this Committee for 2022.
The Committee has operated very well throughout 2022 with all meetings held at the Grenfell Bowling Club. I would like to thank the Bowling Club Management for hosting our meetings for the l year.
We have added 3 new members to our Committee this year in Jill Hamilton, Margo Taylor and Bob Bentick so I would like to formally welcome you to all our meetings.
The Committee applied once again for a Federal Grant to fund the building of our new units at the corner of Star and Parkes St, to be eventually known as the Mark Kelleher Lodge, without success but we must keep on trying.
We had 5 newcomers to our units in 2022, Adrian Armstrong, Bill Greaves, Marie Lennane, Ann Amour and bev Williams and I would like to welcome you all to our units and hope you have a pleasant stay with us.
Eunice Clarke who lived in our units for 27 years and Maureen Piefke for 16 years have both moved on. Les Scott sadly passed away during the year. There has been a number of applications for units this year and now the Committee has currently 14 people on our waiting list.
Annual inspection of units took place in November and a number of small repairs were needed and a major ceiling repair to number 12 in Melyra Street which is in progress at the moment and a repair o a veranda of units 1-5 George St. Outside of all units have been sprayed for spiders and all fire hoses and smoke alarms have been tested throughout. A number of appliances have been replaced throughout the year along with a small amount of painting and a number of working bees were held around all the units as a general clean up.
Our fundraising consisted of 2 street stalls, one in March with an income of $1249.05 and the second one in November with an income of $1047.00, a total of $2296.05.
Two Drum Muster days held in March with 1238 collected which raised $381.30 and the second in September with 1238 drums collected which raised $381.30 {which you would not believe the 2 collection days being the same} with a total of $762.60 which was down on previous years.
All so this year we had 2 wood raffles which raised $1487.80and we still have a supply of wood to raffle in the future.
We also had a very kind donation from an ex- resident of $3,000 which was very much appreciated.
Our Meeting Room has been rented out to the Combined Pensioners over the last year.
The mowing and spraying of all the surrounds have been kept in top condition again by Dennis Marsh who has had to mow more often due to weather conditions.
To our electrician and TV man, Garry Day, our plumber, Rick Gore, Handyman, John Smith, Painters, Thurston Skinner and Dot Schneider, Peter Harris and Karl Makin(professional builder) who all kept our units in good condition and responded to Glenice's requests promptly, very well done and thank you all.
In closing I would like to thank a number of people. Firstly, Glenice for all the work involved in running this committee and taking and reporting of complaints.
Vicki for the help she has provided to Glenice and myself during my holidays, Jeanne for running and keeping the finances in order and a special thanks for the time and effort put into our Grant Application.
Thank you to the rest of the Committee for all the meetings you have attended and to all members who have come to working Bees and of course the associate members that are not on the committee that come to working bees with tools and machinery in hand and lastly Ted for the reports to the paper with news of what this committee is achieving.
I would like to congratulate all of you and thank you all again and wish the incoming committee all the best for the next year as I hope it will be better than 2022.
Dennis Hughes, President.
At the AGM, the members unanimously voted Ms Glenice Clarke in as Life Member for her continuous work as Secretary of the Committee for the last 27 years.
During this time she has been the front person and has handled all the queries, complaints and general matters.
Glenice organised the tradesmen for items such as repairs and maintenance of the buildings, organised the committee for meetings and working bees.
Glenice is also President of the Hospital Auxiliary Board and organises street stalls, raffles and other fund raisers to buy equipment for our hospital that is not provided by the Government, so certainly a very busy volunteer.
Positions for the forthcoming year are as follows:
Patron: M Hunter
Committee: Z Barker, B Bentick, G Clarke, D Frost, L Galvin, J Hamilton, D Hughes, J Hughes, J Montgomery, T Pickwell, V Reid, D Stevens, D Spalding, D Starr M Taylor & G Wilder.
Working Committee: R & B Coleman, S Galvin, D Reid, M Stevens, L Wilder, S Hazell, & M Starr.
Chairperson: D Hughes
Vice Chairman: V Reid
Secretary: G Clarke
Treasurer & Rental Overseer: J Montgomery
Public Officer: J Montgomery
Publicity Officer: T Pickwell
Solicitor: Honorary - Gordon Garling & Moffitt
Tenant Selection: Committee
Building & Maintenance: All Management & Working Committee
Garden Committee: J Hughes, D Stevens, L Galvin, T Pickwell, J Hamilton
Fund Raising: Management Committee.
Drum Muster: D Hughes, D Frost, D Spalding
The Annual General Meeting was followed immediately by the normal February Meeting.
President Dennis Welcomed Councillor Michelle Cook and Ms. Dorothy Starr to the monthly meeting.
The meeting was advised that the problem of the ceiling in Unit 12 had proved more of a hassle than originally thought and consequently additional expense to rectify the problem was ratified.
Applications for units were received from Robert Bentick and Robert and Sue Baldwin.
the next Drum Muster is on Tuesday 14th, March. Please ensure that all drums are correctly washed and cleaned. Times for delivery is after 10.30 am and before 3.00pm.
Advice was received from Michael McCormack that no further change to the decisions made by the Federal Government had been forthcoming and he would give us notice as soon as received in respect of the Grant to allow us to proceed with 12 new units which are desperately needed for our community.
Ms. Dorothy Starr was welcomed to our Committee and we look forward to her participation.
The next meeting is on March 28 and all persons welcome to attend at the Bowling Club commencing at 3.30pm.
