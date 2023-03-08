The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Senior Citizens Welfare Committee thank Glenice for years of service

March 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Dennis Hughes and Mrs Vicki Reid awarding Glenice a plaque to celebrate the award such a prestigious honour. Image supplied.

The Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee hosted their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, February 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.