Grenfell Pink Panthers continue season preparations

The Pink Panthers continued their off season preparations with an outing to the Cowra Twilight Tens Tournament on Saturday.
In game one the ladies took on Forbes. Two minutes into the game one of our players was injured leaving the team with only nine players for the rest of the game and Forbes took the win.
Game two saw the Pinks go toe to toe with Cowra. Reinforcements had arrived and tries to Shae and Paige gave Pinks the win against the home team and the girls their first win of the year.
Unfortunately, game three didn't go the same way. The Pinks lost to Pitter Patter (read Agcoll) who were eventual winners of the tournament. The final pool game for Grenfell saw them take on the Bungendore Mudchicks which included ex local Jodie Leibick.
A try to Paige saw the girls win their second game of the day 5 nil. Despite winning two from four the girls narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals.
The local invitational team, Greenethorpe Dusty Rams, were also in attendance playing in the plate competition and included several Grenfell players.
The Rams had two tight losses in their pool games against Forbes and Dubbo. The final pool game saw them against the Island Warriors who were also victorious. The game was notable for a random, but sweetly struck field goal from Will Brown - the only field goal of the tournament.
Then the rugby gods decided to smile on the Dusty Rams. The team representative in the dash for cash, Silas, came away a clear winner. Despite having not won a pool game the boys scraped into the finals series.
They took on Yeoval and came away with a 3 tries to nil victory which placed them into the plate final. Their opposition was a combined Dubbo/Woy Woy side who obviously didn't have enough players to field a stand alone side.
In an unlikely end to the day the Dusty Rams won the plate final 10 nil, despite the opposition trying to have extra players on the field.
Thank you to the spectators who came over to support our local rugby players in very hot conditions. Thanks also to Gemma and Isaac who kept the Pink Panthers organised and watered respectively.
And of course, thanks Sam Allen, who ran both teams, coached the girls, and played in the victorious Greenethorpe side.
The main competition commences in mid-April with our first game being home to Young. A full draw will be published in the next few weeks and we look forward to seeing you all at R.B. Bembrick Field in 2023.
