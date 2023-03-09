More than a dozen walking teams are strapping on their walking shoes today, Thursday March 9 for the seventh Cargo 2 Grenfell Walk.
The annual event raises funds and awareness to overcome mental health and suicide prevention. Participants of the walk are put to the test of both mental and physical endurance during the 96km trek between the two towns.
The Cargo 2 Grenfell Walk first began in 2017 when a group of 10 enthusiastic participants took part in a "trial walk". The event was a success and it was decided that it would continue annually.
Participants can enter the three day walk individually or in teams.
Funds raised will be donated to The Head Strong Foundation which is an Incorporated Not for Profit Charity which aims to support and educate regional and remote communities. Their mission is to make mental health resources more accessible, specifically targeted and delivered by professionals.
To find out more about the Cargo 2 Grenfell walk or donate head to their website at www.c2gwalk.com/.
