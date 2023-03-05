Letters: Main street works progress

I write in order to compliment the Weddin Shire Council for the work by the present contractors in the upgrade of the western half of the Main Street.
Having returned to Grenfell twice in January and February (unfortunately for funerals) it was amazing to see the progress of works undertaken since my previous visit in late October, 2022.
It was a distinct contrast to the scene that I, and other visitors, had witnessed for the previous two years.
It has been also interesting to see the aerial photographs of the works, presumably taken by a drone, featuring on Facebook over the last few days obviously showing the interest of many people in the progress of the project.
However, I still have a few questions related to the works which I believe many other people would be interested in seeing answered being:
1) Will there be any trees planted in the area in order to provide shade and greenery?
2) Is the eastern half of the street to be similarly upgraded and, if so, when?
3) What is the total cost of the project and how is it being funded?
I look forward to our next visit to Grenfell to witness the completed work on this section as I am sure local residents have shown great patience and forebearance-particularly shop owners in the Main Street where the work is being undertaken-while the project has been in progress.
I was also disappointed to see the plants and wagon missing from the area near the Railway Hotel-it had made an attractive area of what is now, a very bland piece of grass!
Owen Hasler
