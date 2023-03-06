Weddin Council refers rental assistance request to its property manager

Weddin Council has directed a request for rent assistance for a resident who lives in a council owned property to the property's real estate manager.
Dawn Logan who is a cousin of the tenant Ray Vance, wrote to council staff last week but was told she needed to direct the request to a local real estate agent who manages the property on behalf of council.
Ms Logan had requested a review and possible reduction of the rent to be addressed at the next meeting of Weddin Council which is scheduled for Thursday, March 16.
Mr Vance resides in East Street.
"Mr Vance recently signed a new lease/rental for the premises, that the Weddin Shire Council now own, with his rent being increased significantly by $50 per week, the amount of rent he will be paying is $300 per week, coming into effect on 7th April 2023," Ms Logan said in her letter to Weddin.
She went on to ask for a rental reduction for Mr Vance who is a pensioner with mobility and health issues.
"Mr Vance has always paid his rent on time and keeps a very tidy house as his house inspections would reflect," she said.
"Whilst there is no 'cap' on rent increases in NSW, I believe this increase to be excessive as it takes more than half his pension, even while factoring in rent assistance.
"His rent was increased a year ago by $20 per week and now another $50," she said.
The $20 increase occurred before the property was owned by Weddin Council.
According to CoreLogic Grenfell's median rent, in January this year, was $272 for houses and $230 for units.
Ms Logan pointed out to Weddin Council "the aged pension increased by 3.5 percent in January this year but this latest rent increase is 20 per cent, so basically since March 2022 his rent has increased by 30 percent.
"These amounts also seem excessive for a two bedroom unit in Grenfell," she said.
Weddin has since replied thanking Ms Logan for raising her concerns, directing her to the managing agent.
