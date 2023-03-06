The Grenfell Record
Weddin Council refers rental assistance request to its property manager

March 6 2023 - 2:45pm
Ray Vance outside his unit in East Street, Grenfell. Photo supplied

Weddin Council has directed a request for rent assistance for a resident who lives in a council owned property to the property's real estate manager.

