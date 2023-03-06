Records tumble as Mikayla Hughes betters times set by her mother and aunt

A number of long-held records tumbled at The Henry Lawson High School's recent swimming carnival.
Promising swimmer Mikayla Hughes added to her impressive cache of records, claiming the fastest times across six events in the under 16 girls category. Mikalya now holds the records in the 200m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly.
Mikayla set the record for the under 16 100m Freestyle with a time of 1.06.19, besting the old record of 1.09.82 jointly held by her mother Bianca Logan and aunt Carla Logan. This record had been in place since 1998.
The new record in the 200m Freestyle set by Mikayla was 2.31.26. The previous record time of 2.35.00 was set in 1998 by Bianca Logan.
Mikayla's record time of 29.56 seconds in the 50m Freestyle replaced the time of 30.14 seconds set by Carla Logan in 1998.
In the 16 years 50m Breaststroke, Mikayla swam the distance in 38.46 seconds, breaking Jolene Clarke's time of 40.56 seconds. This record had stood since 2000.
The 16 years 50m Backstroke joint record holders were Bianca and Sheree Logan with the time of 37.88 seconds. Bianca set this record in 1998, with Sheree matching the time in 2008. Mikayla broke the record with her time of 35.80 seconds.
Mikayla set the new record in the 50m Butterfly with her time of 32.77 seconds. Bianca Logan had held the record since 1997 with her time of 33.10 seconds.
