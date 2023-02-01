The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Busy week back for Auxiliary

GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The first event for the year will be a Fashion Parade, Girls' Night Out - Through the Ages, Friday March 17 at 7.30pm and March 18 at 5pm. The parade will showcase the amazing party outfits donated over the years and is set to be a whole lot of fun. Tickets go on sale March 1 and will be sold individually or as tables of 4 or 6, available from Raine and Horne Grenfell.

