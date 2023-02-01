Weddin Whispers: Busy week back for Auxiliary

GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The first event for the year will be a Fashion Parade, Girls' Night Out - Through the Ages, Friday March 17 at 7.30pm and March 18 at 5pm. The parade will showcase the amazing party outfits donated over the years and is set to be a whole lot of fun. Tickets go on sale March 1 and will be sold individually or as tables of 4 or 6, available from Raine and Horne Grenfell.
If you wish to join Grenfell Dramatic Society, check their Facebook page or email: grenfelldramaticsociety@outlook.com. Members are reminded that the AGM will be on Monday, March 13 at 7.30pm.
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: The Auxiliary has had a busy week, holding their first meeting for the year where they welcomed the Quandialla ladies to the fold. Last Friday they conducted a very successful street stall with Mary Fanning being the lucky winner of the open order. They wish to thank everyone who cooked or donated to the stall and those who supported them during throughout the day.
With money raised from activities throughout the year, the Auxiliary is able to purchase much needed supplies for the local Hospital/MPS and Community Health facilities to assist the public with the use of crutches, shower chairs, palliative care beds, etc. The first Laming Drive will commence in early May. Pink Lamingtons will be available to support Breast Cancer Awareness.
LIONS YOUTH OF THE YEAR: On Sunday February 26, The Grenfell Lions Club hosted the Zone Youth of the Year Quest at the Hub.
Entrants Elisabeth Hall (Young), Poppy Starr (Cowra), Chloe Amery (Forbes) and Annie Armstrong (Grenfell). Entrants displayed their talents and knowledge before a distinguished panel of judges: Clemence Matchett, Lynne Peterson and Matthew Lynch (Chair).
Whilst judging was taking place a Zone meeting was held with clubs from Boorowa, Young, Forbes, Cowra, Panorama (Bathurst) in attendance.
Elisabeth was declared overall winner, with Annie announced as runner up. Public Speaking was taken out by Poppy Starr.
Matthew Lynch addressed the audience saying it was a very close competition and was astounded by the calibre of all four students, at this level of the competition this is what we would expect - he said that it was a very difficult decision. Elizabeth and Annie will now contest the District finals in Gilgandra on March 11 where the winner will go on to State judging in Bathurst in April.
BOY'S NIGHT OUT: The Walker boys, Dad Lyle (aka "Fly") and his two sons Steve "Ringo" and Jonno, enjoyed a few celebration drinks with friends at the Railway Hotel to celebrate Steve's 31st birthday. Happy birthday Steve.
FREE HEALTH CHECKS: Next Monday, March 6, the MHERV Free Health Checks van will be visiting Grenfell.
As the Rotary Club of Grenfell has closed, the Grenfell Lions Club is sponsoring this free 10 minute health check which is available for men and women. With the support of the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution a Registered Nurse undertakes free basic check-ups for "blokes" - and for ladies to come in and have a free health check.
The purpose-built MHERV van is staffed by a male Nurse, Bill Power. It offers free of charge health screening services for Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Blood Sugar (Diabetes). The consultation takes about 10 minutes and provides immediate results, helping to improve health outcomes for men. The van will be situated in Melyra Street - Vaughn Park near the swimming pool 9.30 3.30pm.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 15, 12, 9, 16, 4 & 7. No Jackpot winner, there were two five number winners who will receive $20 each. The new jackpot is now $1219 and the five number jackpot is $44, drawn tonight at the Royal Hotel. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
Following the meat raffles on Friday evening, Lions Peter Butcher and Rodney O'Neill were on hand to present Glen Ivins with his cheque for $9664 for selecting the six numbers to win the major jackpot.
Lions will meet on Monday, March 6 at the Railway Hotel at 6pm for 6.30pm start. All members requested to attend as it is nomination night for the new board for 2023/24
COMING EVENTS:
Mar 3: World Day of Prayer: Anglican Church 7pm with desert to follow.
Mar 8: Grenfell Community Luncheon - Celebrating our seniors at Bowling Club
Mar 16: Tennis Centre Quiz Night 7 pm - Teams of 8, $10 per player supper included -Bookings to 0428 436 266 or Aston and Joyce
Mar 19: Grenfell NAIDOC AGM at 4pm at the Royal Hotel
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to share, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
