Strong display from Grenfell swimmers

On Sunday afternoon, February 19, 18 teams took to the pool for the annual Business House Relays. After making their way through the rounds and semi-finals, six teams lined up to face off in the final.
In a hotly contested final, the win went to The Grenfell Bowling Club. Congratulations to Penny, Harry, Ella and Xanthe. Thank you to all the business houses who supported the evening and to the swimmers for their participation. Thankyou also to Phil Rolls and Frank for their expert starting skills and Rick Power, Andrew Baker and Rob McLelland for cooking the BBQ and keeping everyone fed.
On February 17 - 19, local swimmers Mikayla and Penny Hughes competed at the NSW Country Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Mikayla had events on each day of the Championships and on Day 1 had a cracking swim in the 100m breaststroke finishing in 7th place, taking 5.45 seconds off her PB.
On Day 2 Mikayla collected another PB in the 100m backstroke, taking off 1.41 seconds before competing in the 50m freestyle, finishing just outside her PB. Mikayla finished off the Championships on Day 3 by competing in the 100m freestyle and produced another PB, taking 1.77 seconds off her time.
This was Penny's first time competing at the and she had all three of her events on day 2. Penny swam a solid 50m breaststroke picking up a small PB. She came out firing in the 100m breaststroke taking off a huge 2.45 seconds from her PB. To finish off her day Penny collected another PB in the 50m freestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.