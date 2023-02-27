The Grenfell Record
Strong display from Grenfell swimmers

Updated February 28 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 9:18am
On Sunday afternoon, February 19, 18 teams took to the pool for the annual Business House Relays. After making their way through the rounds and semi-finals, six teams lined up to face off in the final.

