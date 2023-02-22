The Grenfell Record

BreastScreen van visiting Grenfell in March

February 23 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mobile screening van will visit Grenfell from March 2o to April 12. File photo.

The mobile screening van will visit Grenfell from Monday, March 20 to Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.