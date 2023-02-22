BreastScreen van visiting Grenfell in March

The mobile screening van will visit Grenfell from Monday, March 20 to Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
BreastScreen NSW provides free mammograms to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 across the State.
BreastScreen NSW is taking all necessary measures in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), to protect women, staff and the wider community. This includes:
Deon Adamson, Manager, BreastScreen NSW (Greater Western) said a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," Ms Adamson said.
"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Ms Adamson said having a BreastScreen NSW van at Grenfell makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to Grenfell means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority."
The BreastScreen NSW van will be located at Vaughan Park, Melyra St when it visits Grenfell. The service is free and there's no referral needed.
The mobile van visiting Grenfell is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let us know when booking their appointment.
To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.