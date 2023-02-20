Weddin Whispers: Lots planned for year ahead

WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter, Frances Peta are Alex and Eva Moffitt of "Bonnie Doon", Barmedman. A dear sister for Arthur.
Frances was born at Wagga on February 3, 2023, weighing in at 3950 gms (8 lb 11 ozs). Delighted Grandparents are Chris and Merran Goesch of Temora and Hugh Moffitt of Grenfell and the late Peta Moffitt.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: What a fantastic event! The team from Weddin Mountain Region was absolutely amazing. Such a great event for our wonderful town. Visitors attended from Young. Cowra, Forbes, West Wyalong, Parkes and Orange to name a few.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The Grenfell Dramatic Society held their '2023 Season Launch' last week, where they announced their plans for the year ahead. One thing that got many people excited is the news they are once again producing a musical "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas".
The show was chosen this year by director Stephen Griffin and producers Kelly Luthje and Kathrine Holmes and is set to be a whole lot of fun! It will take place over the September school holidays at the Henry Lawson High School, which has housed many of the Grenfell Dramatic Society musicals over the years including the Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady, to name a few.
An information night will be on February 24, 7pm at the Rose Street Little Theatre for anyone who wants to find out more. Whether you want to help behind the scenes, in set construction, or are keen to either act, sing or dance (there are roles for non-singers/dancers also) then do come along. Actors must be 16 or over for this one, those under 16 please check out our Youth Drama Group who meet Mondays 3.30 - 5.30pm at the Rose Street Rooms.
The first event for the year will be a Fashion Parade, Girls' Night Out - Through the Ages, Friday March 17 at 7.30pm and March 18 at 5pm. The parade will showcase the amazing party outfits donated over the years and is set to be a whole lot of fun. Tickets go on sale March 1 and will be sold individually or as tables of 4 or 6, available from Raine and Horne Grenfell.
Grenfell Dramatic 2023 Schedule
March 17 - 18 - Fashion Parade
May - Youth Theatre Quiz Night
June 9 - 16 - Season of Radio plays, One Act plays and Shorts
August 4 - Quiz Night
September 29 - October 8 - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
November 4 - 11 - Quiz Night
November 4 - 11 - Youth Theatre Pantomime
December 2 - Christmas Show
If you wish to join Grenfell Dramatic Society, check their Facebook page or email: grenfelldramaticsociety@outlook.com.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: Darren Green's Famous Faces Caricatures Exhibition will open at the Grenfell Art Gallery on Friday March 3, 5.30pm for 6pm start. Please RSVP by March 1 via info@visitweddin.com.au or 02 6343 2059.
Since Darren Green was a kid you would often find him playing with inks, pencils and paints, trying to capture the faces, features and peculiar quirks of family, friends and pets.
He was involved in thousands of great projects including creating the Agro Hungry Jacks Collector Coffee Mugs, character concepts for the Sydney Olympic Mascots, designed and illustrated many children's educational book series, worked with Geoff Price and Bryce Courtney on their Cadbury Yowies creations and many other wonderful projects.
"Life is a canvas and how you paint it depends on how many colourful experiences you can fill it with, it's not a quick painting... it takes a lifetime to complete," Darren said.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: We have a winner. Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 7, 8, 1, 10, 19 and 13. Congratulations Glen Ivins who will receive $9664 and one five number who will receive $40. The new jackpot will commence at $1000 and five number jackpot will be $40. Drawn tomorrow night February 23 at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto.
COMING EVENTS:
Mar 3: World Day of Prayer: Anglican Church 7pm with desert to follow.
Mar 6: mherv - Men's Free Health Clinic Vaughn Park (near the Pool) 9.30-3.30pm.
Mar 8: Grenfell Community Luncheon - Celebrating our seniors at Bowling Club.
Mar 16: Tennis Centre Quiz Night 7 pm - Teams of 8, $10 per player supper included -Bookings to 0428 436 266 or Aston and Joyce.
Mar 19: Grenfell NAIDOC AGM at 4pm at the Royal Hotel.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to share contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
