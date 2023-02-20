Weddin Whispers: Lots planned for year ahead

An information night will be on February 24, 7pm at the Rose Street Little Theatre for anyone who wants to find out more. Whether you want to help behind the scenes, in set construction, or are keen to either act, sing or dance (there are roles for non-singers/dancers also) then do come along. Actors must be 16 or over for this one, those under 16 please check out our Youth Drama Group who meet Mondays 3.30 - 5.30pm at the Rose Street Rooms.