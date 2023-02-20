The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Lots planned for year ahead

Updated February 22 2023 - 9:43am, first published February 21 2023 - 10:48am
WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter, Frances Peta are Alex and Eva Moffitt of "Bonnie Doon", Barmedman. A dear sister for Arthur.

