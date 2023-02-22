Thousands of people from far and wide descended on Grenfell over the weekend for the inaugural Light Up The Night event.
On Saturday, February 18 Grenfell came alive with live music, lots of great food and the aerial display of 100 drones lighting up the skies above town.
Weddin Shire Council's Economic Development Officer Claire McCann said the event was a total sell-out and they were overwhelmed by the support from people far and wide.
Ms McCann estimates that around 2000 people from Grenfell and around the state attended the event.
A highlight of the night, the Drone Show, was a massive hit among the crowd.
"It went of really well. It was so well received, it even surprised me," Ms McCann said.
"I've seen it multiple times now, reviewing it and when Gary Day put the music with it, but even I was blown away with how big it was, how awesome it was."
Weddin Shire Council posted to Facebook that the event could not have gone better considering the heat and a rogue storm.
They wrote that the live music was fantastic and really set the tone for the evening.
"A shout out to Garry Day for pulling five cracking bands, the stage, sound technician, it was such great value for money."
Along with being visually spectacular, Ms McCann said that the drone show also set an Australian record, being the longest recorded so far.
"Australia's longest drone show was held here in Grenfell, which is pretty good for a small town in regional NSW."
Ms McCann said they would like to acknowledge and thank the drone operators, as well as Gary Day for handling the sound and music over the day, along with the sound track for the drone show.
Ms McCann said there are so many people that they would like to thank for their input and help in making this event a success.
"Anyone that helped in any way, shape or form to make Saturday as successful as it was," she said.
Ms McCann said they would also like to thank the community for showing up and supporting the event, as well as the Council for supporting the event and the NSW government for their funding help.
"Every organisation, every individual that had anything to do with putting it on, just thank you from the bottom of my heart."
While they have not had discussions about if the event will return, Ms McCann said she is hoping for the Light Up the Night to return in the future.
