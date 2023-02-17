The Grenfell Record

Brent Cartwright of Grenfell among song writing finalists

By Newsroom
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:35pm, first published February 17 2023 - 4:54pm
The Regional Song Writing Contest Finalist Showcase returns to Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound this year and will feature Grenfell's Brent Cartwright.

