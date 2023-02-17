The Regional Song Writing Contest Finalist Showcase returns to Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound this year and will feature Grenfell's Brent Cartwright.
The gala event at Keystone 1889 on Thursday, February 23 opens Bathurst's Summer Arts Festival, Inland Sea of Sound.
Out of 31 applicants 15 of the top songs selected by an industry panel will be performed live.
Songs will be backed by a band made up of six leading Bathurst musicians including Kris Schubert.
The finalists showcase includes songwriters from Bathurst, Lithgow, O'Connell, Little Hartley, Mudgee and Parkes performing original songs.
In addition to Grenfell's Brent Cartwright the finalists are:
Two winning songwriters, selected by the panel and by popular vote on the night, will receive a weekend studio recording package and other prizes.
Audiences are in for a real treat hearing original songs from the Central West.
Dinner and show tickets include a two-course alternative drop dinner at KeyStone 1889.
Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound will run from February 23 to February 25,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.