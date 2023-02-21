Weddin Council hopes to make tip fees set to be clearer

Weddin Shire Council has voted, at its February meeting on February 16, to help make the council tip fees more clear for the general public.
Director Environmental Services Luke Sheehan said Council's current operation plan currently lists fees and charges it imposes, including the fees and charges it applies to waste disposal.
Mr Sheehan said the current fees are broad in nature which has led to confusion in the community and caused some of those fees to be applied inconsistently.
In an attempt to clearly define the waste disposal charges, Mr Sheehan proposed Council increase the line items within the fees and charges.
Mr Sheehan stressed the fees will largely remain unchanged, but they have written them up and itemised them a little better and less confusing for everyone.
He said residents will still be able to take their putrescible waste to the waste facility for free if it is less then two cubic metres.
"You can still take sorted waste, green waste, scrap metal - that all will still be free," Mr Sheehan said.
There will be fees for some items such as certain commercial and industrial waste, mattresses and tyres, Mr Sheehan said, as there are costs Council has to incur to dispose of those items.
"The fees and charges have all been aligned to try and encourage people to recycle and sort their waste where possible."
Mr Sheehan said they have tailored the fees similar to other councils in the area.
The amendment to the fees and charges is on public exhibition for 28 days to allow the public to make submissions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.