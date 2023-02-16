Out of this world boomerang comes to Grenfell

A hand-crafted boomerang created by well-known Indigenous artist Lewis Burns which made its way to space was unveiled in Grenfell on Saturday, February 18.
The Mayor of Weddin Shire Council Cr Craig Bembrick will officially unveil the framed Inspiration4 Space Boomerang at the Grenfell Art Gallery at 11am.
Jeff Gallimore, President of the Grow Grenfell Group Inc, said the boomerang will be on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery until the end of March.
Mr Gallimore said it is pretty amazing for any town to have an object that's been to space.
The hand-crafted boomerang was created by the well-known Indigenous artist Lewis Burns and taken into space by Dr Sian 'Leo' Proctor as a community fund-raising project for the NSW township of Grenfell.
Mr Gallimore said the boomerang will be sold some time in the future to raise funds for Grow Grenfell Group's projects and efforts in helping to light up Grenfell.
He said Grow Grenfell Group aims to light up the main street of Grenfell in the style of Vivid, as well as lighting up the silos.
Mr Gallimore said Grow Grenfell Group aims to promote visitors and tourism to Grenfell.
The Inspiration4 Space Boomerang was commissioned and funded by Jeff Gallimore & Susie Davies in August 2021 and flown into space on the evening of September 15, 2021 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from NASA's Complex 39A launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
The space-flight ushered in a new era of human space-flight as the first all-civilian crew to orbit the earth. The Inspiration4 crew were Jared Isaacman (Mission Commander), Hayley Arceneaux (Medical Officer), Chris Sembroski (Mission Specialist) and Dr Sian 'Leo' Proctor (Pilot) and a very special Boomerang representing Grenfell.
