Grenfell swimmers made a splash at the annual Mountains and Plains summer Swimming Championships on February 4 and February 5 at Lithgow.
Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club was well-represented, as usual, with 14 Great Whites hitting the water.
"All our competitors were worthy ambassadors for our club and put in 100 percent effort into each and every swim," Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club president Nicola Mitton said.
Ms Mitton said the many personal bests that were achieved each earned a well-deserved Tim Tam!
"Congratulations to our swimmers who were placed first, second or third over the course of the weekend," she said.
Ms Mitton said this is not an easy feat when Grenfell's swimmers are competing against swimmers from an area that stretches from Glenbrook to Lake Cargelligo, and encompasses much bigger clubs such as those from Orange, Bathurst and the Blue Mountains.
"The club is extremely proud of our swimmers, especially those who were competing at these championships for the first time.
"I would also like to thank the parents and family members that made the effort to transport and support our swimmers over the weekend," Ms Mitton said.
Once all the scores were tallied, Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club finished eighth in the zone out of 16 clubs.
