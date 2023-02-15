Weddin Whispers: Grenfell welcomes new Doctor

NOSTALGIC VISIT: Catherine Brown returned for a visit to Grenfell to reconnect with her childhood home with her partner, Peter Moy. While it was fun to experience the tourist sites especially the silos (absolutely stunning) and the Endemic Garden (will need to return next spring), it was seeing her family's home (where her father, Dr Trevor Brown worked for 10 years), her old school (St Joseph's PS) and walking down Main St that rekindled the childhood memories. Loved the conversations with locals who remembered her family.

