Weddin Whispers: Grenfell welcomes new Doctor

NEW DOCTOR: Grenfell welcome Dr Pramod Sankpal and his wife Shilpa to the Weddin Street Surgery.
Dr Sankpal took over the MedCIRC Grenfell from Dr Dubey who has been in the practice since 2017. Dr Sankpal commenced duties on February 6. The surgery will retain the same hours as before and will also provide VMO duties at the Grenfell MPS
Dr Dubey wishes to thank Grenfell, particularly his patients and work colleagues for the past five years.
Dr Sankpal has a wide experience of working in Canada and the Bahamas for more than twenty years before eventually settling in Australia in 2012, most recently in Victoria.
Dr Sankpal and his wife Shilpa who are living at the practice have a daughter Shipra who is also a Doctor in Geelong Victoria.
In his free time Dr Sankpal enjoys gardening and fishing.
60th ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to local residents Arnold and Aloha Brown who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on February 16. Below is an extract from the Canberra Times dated February 18,1963.
Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Brown shown leaving the National Methodist Memorial Church Forest, after their wedding on Saturday. (16 February 1963)
The bride, formerly Miss Aloha Henskens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. F. Henskens, of Narrabundah, was given away by her father.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. R. K. G. Brown, of Hall.
The bride's dress was made of white nylon Chantilly lace. She also wore a pearl coronet with a three-tiered shoulder length veil. Mrs. T. McInnes was Matron of Honour and wore ice blue satin, a veil with white roses and carried a bouquet of red roses.
The bridesmaid was Maria Leoniuk who wore a gold satin dress, and a net veil with white roses. The Reverend J. Leonard conducted the ceremony.
The reception was held at the Hotel Civic after which the couple left for their honeymoon at Brighton-Le Sands. They will make their future home in Canberra.
NOSTALGIC VISIT: Catherine Brown returned for a visit to Grenfell to reconnect with her childhood home with her partner, Peter Moy. While it was fun to experience the tourist sites especially the silos (absolutely stunning) and the Endemic Garden (will need to return next spring), it was seeing her family's home (where her father, Dr Trevor Brown worked for 10 years), her old school (St Joseph's PS) and walking down Main St that rekindled the childhood memories. Loved the conversations with locals who remembered her family.
LIONS YOUTH OF THE YEAR: The Grenfell Lions Club Youth of the Year local judging will take place at The Henry Lawson High School today where six young students will meet with a panel of judges during the morning. Following lunch the entrants will answer 2 x 2 minutes impromptu questions and then deliver their five minute prepared speech.
The overall winner from today's judging will represent Grenfell at the Zone judging in Grenfell on Sunday February 26. If successful will go onto District Judging in Gilgandra on March 11.
LEISURE GROUP: Leisure Group commenced last Thursday, in the Uniting Church Hall. It still not too late to register. phone Norma Walker on 63431 809.
Leisure Group is held each Thursday from 10am to 12noon - Cost $3 per week includes morning tea. The group will run till Thursday, April 6. Everyone is welcome.
HAILSTORM: On Thursday, February 9, the township of Grenfell was hit with a heavy hailstorm. I believe not a lot of damage was caused apart from gardens being knocked around and lots of trees loosing leaves. The area was confined mainly in town with around 51-56mm of rain recorded. Thankfully Grenfell was not affected as Dubbo was with their hailstorm on the same day.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 19, 6, 9, 5, 3 & 18 One five number who will receive $188. No jackpot winners. The Jackpot is now $9664 and five number jackpot is $40. Draw tomorrow night February 16 at the Albion Hotel.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions Friday night meat raffles, Feb 17 at the Railway.
Grenfell Lions Club also collect bottles for recycling. If you have any bottlers/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them from you. Just give us a call 0403 480 729
C2G Walk: The seventh edition of the C2G Walk (Cargo2Grenfell) is scheduled for March 9 - 11, 2023. Any questions about the event, registration or if you would like to be involved as a volunteer, please contact Toby Barons on 0421 880 088 or email c2gwalk@gmail.com. They are looking to have about 50 participants.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently including the families of Colin (Col) Edwards, Terence (Terry) Stanley Hancock, Robert (Bob) Maxwell, Enid Willard Johnson, Colin Gavin Minogue and former Quandialla resident Peter William Causer. Our thought and prayers are with you all.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
