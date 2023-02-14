Local student aims to clean up Grenfell

Local student Ethan Hardy is on a mission: to clean up Grenfell and help to keep it as a tidy town.
The nine year old (who is counting down the days to his tenth birthday) began cleaning up rubbish around town, particularly on his route home from school in August of last year.
Ethan said he started to pick up the rubbish as he likes saving the environment and people didn't seem to be cleaning up their rubbish.
He usually cleans up rubbish around his school, the high school and his street.
Ethan has taken to bringing rubbish bags with him to help with his clean up efforts.
Since beginning his clean up efforts, Ethan has cleared at least five bags of rubbish off the street and said a tooth paste container is one of the weirdest things he's cleaned up in a public place.
Ethan's mum, Di Hardy said she is very proud of him for helping to clean up Grenfell on his own initiative.
Ms Hardy said it was a bit of a surprise when Ethan first came home from school with an armful of rubbish he had cleaned up on his walk home.
Ethan wants to remind people to clean up their rubbish and to pick up any rubbish if they see it lying around.
