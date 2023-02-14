The Grenfell Dramatic Society are inviting the community to join them at their 2023 Season Launch at 6pm Friday, February 17, at the Rose Street Little Theatre.
They will announce all of their plans for this year, including a musical and more.
Grenfell Dramatic Society's Kelly Luthje said whether you are a supporter, an avid audience member, an actor, or would like to be involved in any way, come along and enjoy some light refreshments and a mingle as we get excited for the year ahead.
There will also be an information night the following Friday, February 24 at 7pm, for anyone interested in being a part of the musical.
"We are looking for: singers, actors, set design, stage hands, musicians, front of house helpers," Ms Luthje said.
"Without giving too much away, our big show was made famous by the wonderful Dolly Parton in the 1980s, and its a whole lot of fun."
For enquiries contact the Grenfell Dramatic Society through their Facebook page, or email grenfelldramticsociety@outlook.com.
