The Grenfell Record

Grenfell Dramatic Society prepares to launch 2023 season

February 14 2023 - 12:30pm
The Grenfell Dramatic Society are inviting the community to join them at their 2023 Season Launch at 6pm Friday, February 17, at the Rose Street Little Theatre.

