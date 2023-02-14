Men's Shed asks for input

Like many community organisations across the region, the Grenfell Men's Shed has a long history of helping locals, but are currently facing ageing members.
The Grenfell Men's Shed ask the community to join them on March 1 at 10am, at the Bowling Club to help us in our efforts to ensure a productive future for The Grenfell Men's Shed.
Grenfell Men's Shed's Phillip Diprose said they are coming up on their 20th year of operation, and while they are financially sound and have a good membership, they are getting older and beginning to find some ground maintenance a challenge.
Mr Diprose said they have two members who have undertaken most of the ground maintenance and other jobs around the shed but are getting less able to continue on in that role.
The Grenfell Men's Shed operates out of the Goods Shed near the Railway Station.
Mr Diprose said the land itself is owned by Transport for NSW, who lease the area to Council, who then sub-let the area to the Men's Shed and Grenfell Lions Club.
"Everyone of us want to keep it, but we need to make sure we manage what we've got," he said.
Mr Diprose said this was the impetus for the public meeting which aims to share with the community what they do, where they came from, the challenges they face and seek input from the community on the way forward.
The Grenfell Men's Shed is open two days a week - on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, and provides a place for men to socialise and to undertake some odd jobs and share skills.
Mr Diprose said they don't do any of the work that local tradespeople do, but members do a variety of activities and small jobs such as local restorations.
The Grenfell Men's Shed began almost 20 years and began under the instigation of Len Wallace and an interim management committee.
Mr Diprose said that Len was the main instigator behind the Grenfell Men's Shed and owned several acres with his wife in the region, where he had a workshop where he created metal sculptures utilising recycled materials.
Len was a Vietnam veteran and was the RSL's welfare officer.
Local men began coming around and lending a hand at the workshop, until Len's wife Jan told them that they would need to find a new place to get everyone together.
Len, along with the interim management committee identified what was the old rail goods shed in the railway precinct as the main work area and over time acquired tools, the rail carriage and a sea container for storage of timber.
The Grenfell Men's Shed is one of the oldest sheds in Australia, Mr Diprose said and in the last 20 years have faced some challenges.
One of the challenges they saw came after receiving a grant from Veteran's Affairs, which encouraged a small group of people who came to town to set up a company to lobby for grants on behalf of the emerging shed movement.
Mr Diprose said that this company also did things such as prohibiting other sheds from using the name "Men's Shed", which is part of the reason behind the Boorowa Men's Den name.
With the formation of the Australian Men's Shed Association, Mr Diprose said the national body receives any grants from the government and allocates it to individual sheds.
