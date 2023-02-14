Weddin Shire Council will soon receive funding of $1,966,645 through the NSW Government's $280 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the Weddin Shire has over 1000km of roads to manage, with this latest funding a welcome boost allowing further repairs to be undertaken.
"This investment is all about improving the roads we use every day, making them safer for the freight industry, tourists, and the commute to and from work or school," Ms Cooke said.
"It is fantastic to have this funding secured, which builds on an initial cash injection of $370,405 for council to fix potholes announced in December.
"I am advised council has been sent the funding deeds, and once the deed is executed the money goes into the bank," Ms Cooke said.
Weddin Shire Council General Manager, Noreen Vu said this funding will ensure that road damages across the road network can undergo urgent repairs such as corrective maintenance and some level of renewal.
"While the funding does not allow Council to provide resilient upgrades, the corrective maintenance will see heavy patching on our roads and some drainage works," Ms Vu said.
"Council will still continue with its planned and scheduled asset renewals. We are also talking to neighbouring councils to focus on ways to look at procuring contractors for better value for money."
Over the past five years, Weddin Shire Council has secured over $16 million in NSW Government funding to deliver eight road projects through the Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Country Roads program, on top of assistance through Regional Roads Block Grant program and NSW Disaster Assistance Arrangements.
