The Grenfell Record

Weddin Shire Council receives funding boost for road repairs

February 14 2023 - 12:22pm
Weddin Shire Council will soon receive funding of $1,966,645 through the NSW Government's $280 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.

Local News

