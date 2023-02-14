The Grenfell Record
'Saving men's lives' - Rotary initiative to visit Grenfell

February 15 2023 - 10:00am
Saving men's lives is the catch cry of the Rotary Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV), and it will be coming to Grenfell on Monday March 6.

