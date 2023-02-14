Saving men's lives is the catch cry of the Rotary Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV), and it will be coming to Grenfell on Monday March 6.
Hosted by Grenfell Lions Club, the van will be conducting health checks at Vaughn Park (near Swimming Pool), Melyra St, from 9:30am to 3:30pm.
MHERV is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Warners Bay in collaboration with local Rotary clubs and other community groups in each area it visits.
In Grenfell, MHERV will be hosted by kind support by the Grenfell Lions Club Inc.
With the support of the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution (RFBI) a Registered Nurse undertakes free basic check-ups for "blokes" - and for ladies to come in and have a free health check.
The purpose-built MHERV van is staffed by a male Nurse, Bill Power.
It offers free of charge health screening services for Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Blood Sugar (Diabetes).
The consultation takes about 10 minutes and provides immediate results, helping to improve health outcomes for men.
Bill has the knack of being able to relax even the most stressed clients. During the confidential consultation, Bill takes the opportunity to also chat about other health related concerns, including state of mind.
This service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting under COVID safe Guidelines.
Bill submits a daily report to the Program Management team at Rotary Club of Warners Bay from which statistics are gathered.
Over the last four years approximately 4% of patients have required urgent attention, around 40% are advised to follow up on something with their GP in the next week and 56% are encouraged to keep up the good work.
In the past four years the van has seen over 12,000 people so it has potentially saved over four hundred and fifty people from a severe health event.
For further information please contact MHERV Program Manager Graeme Hooper on 0417 203603 or visit their website at www.mherv.com.au.
