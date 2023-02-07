The Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits are living up to their name in another summer season of cricket, continuing their winning streak in the Grinsted Cup competition.
On Sunday at Spicer Oval in Parkes, Bogan Gate retained the Cup over Grenfell in a sixth successful defence.
The spotlight was on the Rabbits' Blake Smith, who took over from his brother this week and top scored with 58 runs, with Myles Smith and Phil Dunford both scoring 30s.
As reported by team mate Andrew Britt again this week, wickets were evenly spread among all bowlers with the final score being Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits 181 over Grenfell 41.
It was a struggle from the start for Grenfell, who were already down a wicket after just three runs.
None of their batsmen either were able to crack into double figures, with Henry Mitton their highest scorer on nine runs.
Britt has endearingly described the Rabbits as the 'people's team' following their popularity in recent years and attracting some of the best cricketers to come out of the Parkes Shire.
Just two years ago Bogan Gate won the Grinsted Cup for the first time in 85 years.
The questions that now emerge are how long can Bogan Gate keep their streak going and what's the longest successive run known in the history of the Grinsted Cup?
As discussions arose on social media of the Rabbit's latest win, one man suggested six-straight victories had to be "some kind of record".
However another was quick to check the Grinsted Cup bible written by Parkes' cricket historian Michael Greenwood, The Grinsted Cup, a cricket tradition.
Said to be a former Grinsted Cup player himself for Forbes and Bogan Gate, Bill Looney cited Greenwood's book that the 68/69 Parkes team defended the cup 16 times and lost to Peak Hill.
While they may be 10 successful defences away, the idea inspired and motivated the Rabbits' fans.
"No reason Bogan can't do it," Looney said.
"Wow 16 times! That's amazing. C'mon BG!" Wrote another in Kell Thomas.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
