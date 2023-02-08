Weddin Whispers: Greenethorpe celebrates

GREENETHORPE: A nice gathering of our Greenethorpe community was held on January 26 at the cricket grounds and hall.
Starting with our annual cricket match, batsman and fielders, new and old, came along to play in a hotly contested game played in warm conditions. It came down to the wire, Souths- 87, Norths- 84. The captain of the Norths was heard to mutter 'with both umpires and scorers coming from the North we still couldn't get a win'.
A big thanks to those players and spectators who turned up. The Doug Allen Memorial trophy (Doug who always loved the community togetherness would have given the match a thumbs up) will spend the next year with the southerners until next year's game decider.
Lunch and formalities followed. We were entertained by Andy Baylor and Stu Sims while we had lunch. It was also wonderful to have Geoff Lawson and his wife Julie, and the Mayor and councillors join us to help with the presentation of awards.
Congratulations to:
Oliver Murray - who received the Junior School Achievement Award.
Isabelle Wills - cricket best and fairest player,
Sasha Murphy - Christmas lights winner and runners up, Luke and Angus Whiley.
Cori and Jim Bryant - Farm Gate Christmas Decoration winners and runners up Mandy and Rob Taylor. (Contributed by Lynn Watt).
GRENFELL TOWN AND DISTRICT BAND: Following their wonderful performance at the Australia Day breakfast and celebrations, Secretary of the Grenfell Lions Club Inc, Terry Carroll was on hand to present the group with a cheque for $500.
The band was also present prior to Christmas at the Carols in the Park and the Combined Service Clubs' Christmas Carnival.
Members of the band were very appreciative of the donation and thanked the Lions Club for their generous donation.
WELCOME VISITOR: Tony (Haley) Grose and Julie Gilmore welcomed a visit from Tony's daughter Lana last weekend for an overnight visit. After doing a morning 'shindig' in Canberra at the Burns Club Tony and Julie returned to Grenfell. Tony met his daughter at Cootamundra off the XPT from Sydney next day - they returned home via Wombat Hotel for lunch and enjoyed an afternoon/evening in Grenfell.
Lana, who is only 25 returned to Sydney and has already headed to Mexico City where she will manage an Art Gallery - her ambition and her talents combine well. Tony and Julie said they were blessed to see her prior to her departure on Tuesday and wished her well in her future endeavours.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The Grenfell Dramatic Society Season Launch will be held on Friday February 17 at 6pm in the Little Theatre/Community Arts Centre in Rose Street. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy free nibbles and beverages and to see what the group will doing to entertain you throughout the year.
CQID: Former Grenfell resident Darren Solomons sent me a message saying, "I know you love hearing what Grenfelliens get up too within the world so here is a pic and story from our team least week."
Darren works as the Executive Officer for Central Queensland Indigenous Development - Children's Wellbeing in Rockhampton.
CQID's board and staff members work together to make a difference to the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who live across Central Queensland and surrounds. Their mob is representative of the people they serve. they have personal knowledge and shared experience of the challenges in community.
"The idea of this project is that we bring aboriginal children home who are in care and have been removed from their family. and we work as a partnership deal with child safety," Darren said.
Darren has a sign off delegation as the Executive Officer for every young person that enters into their care or returns home obviously, with that comes the responsibility of making sure that all processes are in place.
"Having sign of delegation means that we are the only non gov organisation in Queensland who have been granted this responsibility," he said.
"This is attributed to the great work and the collaborative approach we have taken with our senior stakeholders being the Department of Child Safety. It is super rewarding and has held great significance for me learning my journey as a Kamilaroi man."
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB: The next meeting of the Garden Club Inc will be at 2pm March 7 at David and Karen Gerlings' home, 51 Forbes St. David and Karen have invited us to view their beautiful garden with views to the Weddin Mountains. Please RSVP to Kathleen McCue 0419149372 if you wish to attend.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 8,18,15, 16, 14 & 19 No five number or jackpot winners. The Jackpot is now $9461 and five number jackpot is $188. Draw tomorrow night February 09 at the Criterion Hotel.
COMING EVENTS: Feb 15: Hospital Auxiliary Meeting - Bowling Club 2pm
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
