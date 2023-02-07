A highly competitive group of 20 entrants made the judges earn their keep during the weekend's Zone 6 final for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition, in Orange.
It is the first time the event has been held in Orange since 1999.
Various events were held as part of the final including a dinner for 220 guests at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, which was also the finale of the zone level judging.
The three who cemented their place in the state final at Sydney Royal, to be held April 6-23, include Sarah Wood, Cowra Show Society, Joanna Balcombe, Canowindra Show Society, and Maree Pobje, Dubbo Show Society.
AgShows NSW director, Tim Capp said at the dinner that the competition was about celebrating the entrants as leaders and contributors to their communities' future.
He said the objectives were to identify young ambassadors to promote the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the agricultural show movement across NSW.
"And it is to continue to be young rural women with purpose and ambition playing a significant role in the overall development of rural youth in NSW," he said.
This was one of the most challenging and yet rewarding experiences I have had to do with a zone final and to just be able to choose three (to progress to Sydney) was a very difficult decision for all of us judges.- AgShows NSW director Tim Capp
Grenfell was represented at the Zone 6 finals by Paige Hughes, who was named the Grenfell P A H & I Ass (Show Society) 2022 Young Woman at the 2022 Grenfell Show.
"This program is designed to benefit the individual, local show society, their communities and agriculture," Mr Capp said.
"Along the way, the interview, presenting, communication and networking skills are all strengthened and this can and does create new life opportunities for young women."
The competition was also an experience for the judges, as ACM Agriculture NSW and national commercial manager, Matthew De La Hunty, attested.
"This was one of the most challenging and yet rewarding experiences I have had to do with a zone final and to just be able to choose three (to progress to Sydney) was a very difficult decision for all of us judges," he said.
