CEF award 32 scholarships

With the end of January, came The Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Grenfell's annual activity of meeting all the applicants.
This year it required five panels over two separate occasions who asked questions, and listened to the young people talk about their plans, their situations and the challenges that may lie ahead.
The panels were joined by past recipients, Amelia Bradley, Hannah Joyce, James Anderson and Taylor Hewen who brought their recent experience, knowledge and perspective to the interviews.
The panels were also joined by Melanie Cooper representing Weddin Landcare who have been generous supporters.
Scholarships from $300 to $5000 were granted, based on the financial needs, and support each recipient has.
Interestingly, though, one applicant spoke about the incentive the scholarship created for them: it was motivation when there were challenges, as they knew their community was behind them.
The money made a difference, but the regular contact with a committee member reinforced that they belonged to the community and that what they did mattered beyond themselves.
The whole committee really enjoy meeting the young people of our community and developing those connections as they pursue their pathways.
What we all know, is that these are our young people and investing in their future builds and sustains our community.
A big thanks to Grenfell Bowling Club who provide so much support in the interview process, and to our community panellists, and committee members for their time and thoughtfulness in ensuring the best outcomes for our applicants.
Congratulations to all our recipients; we look forward to hearing about the year as it progresses.
Grenfell CEF help local students with the cost of their education be it at school, TAFE or university and they can only do that if they raise the money to do so.
To fund these scholarships they hold trivia nights, 200 clubs and local events, partnering with local organisations and receive donations from local individuals and groups.
The Country Education Foundation of Grenfell was established in 2017 to provide much needed financial assistance and support to local youth to help them achieve their post high school education, training and vocation aspirations.
To find out more about the CEF of Grenfell or to apply for a grant or scholarship, head online to their website at https://cef.org.au/foundations/grenfell/
