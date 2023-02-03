Grenfell's Clare Hunt named in Matilda's squad

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has named Grenfell's Clare Hunt in his squad for this month's Cup of Nations with the side's first game against Czechia - formerly the Czech Republic - in Gosford on February 16.
Games with Spain and Jamaica follow in quick succession with the Swede viewing the tournament as a "dress rehearsal" for the World Cup later this year.
"This is now tournament mode," he said. "We have to put that pressure on ourselves."
Gustavsson has named a largely unchanged squad, with Clare Hunt, who is a defender with Western Sydney, the only uncapped player called in.
Chloe Logarzo, Cowra's Ellie Carpenter and Kyah Simon remain out with injury while Clare Polkinghorne looks set to break the Matildas' all-time cap record in what would be her 152nd appearance.
MATILDAS SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams
Defenders: Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne
Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Elise Kellond-Knight, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop
Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Cortnee Vine.
