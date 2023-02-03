The Grenfell Record

Grenfell's Clare Hunt named in Matilda's squad

Updated February 3 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Hunt in her days with Canberra United. Photo Canberra United.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has named Grenfell's Clare Hunt in his squad for this month's Cup of Nations with the side's first game against Czechia - formerly the Czech Republic - in Gosford on February 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.