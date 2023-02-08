Grenfell's Bill Cuddihy celebrates 90 years

Grenfell resident Bill Cuddihy has seen it all during his lifetime, with a variety of jobs taking the 90 year old around much of Australia.
Born on January 30, 1933 in Albany, Western Australia, Bill celebrated his 90th birthday last week with family and friends.
Bill has mastered a number of jobs throughout his long career including farmer, deep sea fisherman, tile maker, truck driver, mechanic and publican. If it was up to him, he'd still be working.
When World War 2 broke out Bill said his family moved onto his family farm in Albany and he recalls the American soldiers based in the region and the regular flights they sent out looking for enemy ships.
While he was a bit too young to be involved in the war, Bill was working on the dairy farm, while also going to school.
After the war finished, Bill said he was planning to attend the Denmark School of Agriculture, but that didn't pan out, ending up at Albany High School, where he lasted a term.
He decided it was easier to just work on the farm for a while before working on creating tiles - which were made by hand, one at a time.
Around 1948 Bill signed on to work at sea for a deep water trawler working in the Great Australian Bight for the season.
Bill took some time after that back on land working at his family farm before heading back out to sea.
Bill spent some time going between working on the land and at sea, even going to work at a mine just out of Merredin, which didn't pan out and he ended up working in a shearing shed and on several properties around the region.
He recalls heading out to catch King Sound salmon around Stuart's Island and the Torbay Inlet for a two month season.
Bill said some of the ways they caught the salmon saw him swimming to shore with part of the net attached to encourage the salmon to swim right into the net.
They would tie the net on a small boat, and as the fish would come along, Bill said he or someone else would swim ashore with a rope tied around him through the surf.
Then they'd just drag the net out and pull the salmon in.
This process is known as seining, Bill said.
The fishing season began around February.
Bill would work on the harvest in the wheat country until then.
"In those days harvest never finished until well after Christmas. We had very small equipment in those days."
During the 1950s, Bill said he went back to a place called Bruce Rock with one of his older brothers to work at a property there.
After getting a little bored there they moved on finding themselves near Kalgoorlie.
He worked in Kalgoorlie in the mines "and I worked at Coolgardie, thirty miles down the road," Bill said.
Bill was working at Burbanks Gold Mine, which he said was an extremely deep gold mine not far out of Coolgardie.
While at the mines, Bill met a group from Sydney and they decided to head to Canada to work. While on the steam train, they were told that the furthest they could be taken was Adelaide due to a rail strike
Putting his Canada plans on ice, Bill picked up work in Adelaide at General Motors.
"You'd just walk into a job those days. It was a different kettle of fish all together," Bill said.
Bill moved on to Sydney and worked at Columbia Writing Products before heading back to WA, where he got a job driving buses in Perth for several years.
He eventually made his way back to Sydney in 1954 due to being involved in a dancing tour.
Bill said as a young man he was into boxing and decided to get into dancing as the girls weren't following boxing at the time.
"I couldn't dance so I went to a dancing school and I stayed there," he said.
Bill said he was picked to be part of a touring team with Bob Wrightson who was on his way to America for competitions.
"You had to practise and train and everything to reach a standard. I reached a gold standard in two or three categories," he said.
Bill said he was paired off and invited on the tour, where he was involved in ballroom dancing, where they competed and won in Adelaide.
From there they went to Melbourne, Bill said, but that they were unable to compete and ended up going to dance in Sydney.
While there they won a team competition, but not the individual categories although he never went to compete in America. Following this, Bill went back to Western Australia and bought his first truck, where he worked on the Narrogin to Collie water pipeline.
He eventually sold that truck and went back to Sydney, where he married Margaret in 1957.
They lived in Lakemba before purchasing a house at St Mary's.
While in Sydney, Bill worked as a taxi driver and truck driver, even buying and driving an interstate truck. Bill also purchased and drove local trucks, even becoming a mechanic and handyman for a religious order.
Bill and Margaret moved to Grenfell to take over the Royal Hotel in 1979, moving in on Melbourne Cup Day.
Bill said they were in the pub for about eight years, getting out of it around 1987.
After selling the pub, Bill did some odd jobs, working in farms, shearing sheds, driving trucks and earth moving vehicles around the region, working as a greenkeeper at Grenfell Golf Club and making paving slabs and sink stones for local hardware stores.
Even though he sold the Royal Hotel in 1987, Bill did stay to work behind the bar occasionally before retiring.
Now, Bill remains active by going to the Royal Hotel and Albion Hotel regularly to play some pool.
