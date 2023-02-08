Study, socialise and succeed at Kinross Wolaroi Advertising Feature

Kinross Wolaroi provides a distinctly regional school experience. Picture Supplied

A leader in education with 1100 students from pre-kinder to Year 12 and 320 boarders, Kinross Wolaroi is one of Australia's largest co-educational boarding schools. Boarding is available from Year 7 and boarders make up 40 per cent of the senior school, hailing from both city and country NSW, as well as interstate. The school offers co-ed boarding with boys and girls accommodated on separate campuses.

Families and students experience a deep sense of belonging at Kinross Wolaroi. There's real generosity of spirit within their community, creating an environment which grounds boys and girls with a strong sense of self so they are well-rounded and well-prepared to be successful in life.

Every child is an individual and the schools curriculum content and enrichment programs within the classroom are driven by this knowledge. Kinross Wolaroi students thrive in an inspirational learning environment that blends modern facilities with heritage charm situated on stunning regional grounds.

Boarders make up 40 per cent of the senior school at Kinross Wolaroi. Picture Supplied

Boarding regionally at Kinross Wolaroi co-educational school in Orange is increasingly a strong option for parents wanting to keep their children connected to home and family, while receiving an education with academic challenge, and co-curricular opportunities.

Parents are welcome to visit during term time, enabling families to spend quality time together, while their children benefit from a strong academic program on a regional campus.

The extra activities at Kinross Wolaroi are what makes the school come to life. Their co-curricular programs are diverse and engaging, designed to ensure participation in activities such as music, drama, sport, community service and outdoor adventure. Extra-curricular choices include debating, cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, musical ensembles, private music tuition, annual school musicals and much more. Along with all of the traditional sport options, the school also offers very successful swimming, rowing and triathlon programs.

Kinross Wolaroi provides a distinctly regional school experience and has offered generations of successful students a home away from home for over 130 years. There is no school in regional New South Wales better placed to prepare the whole child for the whole of life.

Experience what Kinross Wolaroi has to offer at their Open Day on Friday, March 24 2023. It is an opportunity for families to tour the school and learn from existing students about their experience.